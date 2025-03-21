F1 Sprint Race Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

With the 2025 Formula 1 season now well underway, the first sprint race of the season is set to take place at the Chinese Grand Prix on Saturday, March 22.

Sprint races were first introduced into F1 back in 2021 and have remained ever since, with the shorter format often proving vastly entertaining.

With Lewis Hamilton putting in a stunning lap in sprint qualifying on Friday, the sprint race in China promises to be exactly the same, with the seven-time champion looking to take his first win in Ferrari red.

However, with the likes of Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri no doubt eyeing up the win from second and third spot on the grid, respectively, that will be no easy feat, particularly given that Verstappen won last year's sprint in China.

Elsewhere, don't count out Lando Norris. The McLaren star's qualifying effort was scuppered by a late mistake, but the Brit won last time out in Australia and McLaren are still very competitive in terms of pace. How he would love to take only his second sprint victory in the race and get things back on track ahead of Chinese Grand Prix qualifying later in the day.

With that said, let's get into all of the details regarding the sprint below, including timing information and how you can watch the action live in your country.

F1 2025: Chinese Grand Prix sprint start times

Location Start Time Local Time (CST) 11 AM New York, United States (ET) 11 PM (Friday) Chicago, United States (CT) 10 PM (Friday) Denver, United States (MT) 9 PM (Friday) Los Angeles, United States (PT) 8 PM (Friday) London, United Kingdom (GMT) 3:00 AM Sydney, Australia (AEST) 2 PM Adelaide, Australia (ACST) 1:30 PM Perth, Australia (AWST) 11 AM Mexico City, Mexico (CST) 9 PM (Friday) Berlin, Germany (CET) 4 AM Tokyo, Japan (JST) 12 PM Cape Town, South Africa (SAST) 5 AM Cairo, Egypt (EEST) 5 AM Beijing, China (CST) 11 AM New Delhi, India (IST) 8:30 AM São Paulo, Brazil (BRT) 12 AM Singapore, Singapore (SGT) 11 AM

How to watch F1 live on TV today

Country Broadcaster(s) United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Mexico Fox Sports Mexico, Televisa Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo United Kingdom Sky Sports, Channel 4 Italy Sky Italia Belgium RTBF, Play Sports Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra Spain DAZN F1 Canada RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ Singapore beIN SPORTS China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

READ MORE: F1 2025: Chinese Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

Related