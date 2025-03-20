close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Homestead issues HUGE update as wildfires threaten NASCAR race

Homestead issues HUGE update as wildfires threaten NASCAR race

Homestead issues HUGE update as wildfires threaten NASCAR race

Homestead issues HUGE update as wildfires threaten NASCAR race

The City of Homestead has given a massive update on the status of this weekend's NASCAR racing, as wildfires rage in South Miami-Dade County.

The fires have led to some concerns that the scheduled Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series races will be postponed, in what would be a very rare move.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Team Penske star ‘MAD’ as Cup Series driver signs NEW team deal

READ MORE: Denny Hamlin signs MEGA new NASCAR team deal after shock split

There is precedent for a Cup Series race being cancelled due to wildfires in Florida, with the 1998 Pepsi 400 at Daytona being delayed from the 4th of July to mid-October.

However, it seems that there'll be no repeat of that schedule-altering event, with authorities insisting that the weekend's racing is set to continue as planned, as things stand.

READ MORE: NASCAR team confirm BIZARRE driver release after Las Vegas race

Will NASCAR race at Homestead this weekend?

As part of a broader update regarding the area and advice to citizens, the City of Homestead said: "The NASCAR Cup Series events at the Homestead-Miami Speedway are set to continue as scheduled."

Florida Forest Service Everglades District Manager Kevin MacEwen told local media: “It’s in a good place right now. We hope to have this wrapped up in a couple of days.”

He added: “Our equipment when we sent it out there to put the fire out, our all tracks and our bulldozers, they got stuck. So that was a whole ‘nother operation to get that equipment out.”

The 267-lap Cup Series race starts on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 3 pm (ET).

READ MORE: NASCAR star Bubba Wallace drops brutally honest political statement

Related

NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity Series Homestead
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Homestead start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Homestead start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 15:00
NASCAR legend hits out at Hollywood star's Cup Series performance
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR legend hits out at Hollywood star's Cup Series performance

  • Today 02:00

Latest News

Red Bull

Verstappen in danger of F1 race BAN with replacement unclear

  • 1 uur geleden
IndyCar

IndyCar 2025: Thermal Club start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup Series

Homestead issues HUGE update as wildfires threaten NASCAR race

  • Today 16:00
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Homestead start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 15:00
Chinese Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 14:00
F1 News

F1 legend dead at age 76

  • Today 13:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2025

Complete kalender 2025
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x