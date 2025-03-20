Homestead issues HUGE update as wildfires threaten NASCAR race

The City of Homestead has given a massive update on the status of this weekend's NASCAR racing, as wildfires rage in South Miami-Dade County.

The fires have led to some concerns that the scheduled Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series races will be postponed, in what would be a very rare move.

There is precedent for a Cup Series race being cancelled due to wildfires in Florida, with the 1998 Pepsi 400 at Daytona being delayed from the 4th of July to mid-October.

However, it seems that there'll be no repeat of that schedule-altering event, with authorities insisting that the weekend's racing is set to continue as planned, as things stand.

Will NASCAR race at Homestead this weekend?

As part of a broader update regarding the area and advice to citizens, the City of Homestead said: "The NASCAR Cup Series events at the Homestead-Miami Speedway are set to continue as scheduled."

Florida Forest Service Everglades District Manager Kevin MacEwen told local media: “It’s in a good place right now. We hope to have this wrapped up in a couple of days.”

He added: “Our equipment when we sent it out there to put the fire out, our all tracks and our bulldozers, they got stuck. So that was a whole ‘nother operation to get that equipment out.”

The 267-lap Cup Series race starts on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 3 pm (ET).

The City of Homestead & Homestead Police are Closely monitoring the fire. Health: Limit outdoor exposure if needed. Traffic: US 1 may close intermittently; Card Sound Rd remains closed. The NASCAR events at the Homestead Miami Speedway continues. #TeamHomestead pic.twitter.com/qMHPkt62Lp — City of Homestead (@CityofHomestead) March 19, 2025

