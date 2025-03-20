Homestead issues HUGE update as wildfires threaten NASCAR race
Homestead issues HUGE update as wildfires threaten NASCAR race
The City of Homestead has given a massive update on the status of this weekend's NASCAR racing, as wildfires rage in South Miami-Dade County.
The fires have led to some concerns that the scheduled Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Truck Series races will be postponed, in what would be a very rare move.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Team Penske star ‘MAD’ as Cup Series driver signs NEW team deal
READ MORE: Denny Hamlin signs MEGA new NASCAR team deal after shock split
There is precedent for a Cup Series race being cancelled due to wildfires in Florida, with the 1998 Pepsi 400 at Daytona being delayed from the 4th of July to mid-October.
However, it seems that there'll be no repeat of that schedule-altering event, with authorities insisting that the weekend's racing is set to continue as planned, as things stand.
READ MORE: NASCAR team confirm BIZARRE driver release after Las Vegas race
Will NASCAR race at Homestead this weekend?
As part of a broader update regarding the area and advice to citizens, the City of Homestead said: "The NASCAR Cup Series events at the Homestead-Miami Speedway are set to continue as scheduled."
Florida Forest Service Everglades District Manager Kevin MacEwen told local media: “It’s in a good place right now. We hope to have this wrapped up in a couple of days.”
He added: “Our equipment when we sent it out there to put the fire out, our all tracks and our bulldozers, they got stuck. So that was a whole ‘nother operation to get that equipment out.”
The 267-lap Cup Series race starts on Sunday, March 23, 2025, at 3 pm (ET).
The City of Homestead & Homestead Police are Closely monitoring the fire. Health: Limit outdoor exposure if needed. Traffic: US 1 may close intermittently; Card Sound Rd remains closed. The NASCAR events at the Homestead Miami Speedway continues. #TeamHomestead pic.twitter.com/qMHPkt62Lp— City of Homestead (@CityofHomestead) March 19, 2025
READ MORE: NASCAR star Bubba Wallace drops brutally honest political statement
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Verstappen in danger of F1 race BAN with replacement unclear
- 1 uur geleden
IndyCar 2025: Thermal Club start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- 3 uur geleden
Homestead issues HUGE update as wildfires threaten NASCAR race
- Today 16:00
NASCAR Cup Series 2025: Homestead start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 15:00
F1 Practice Today: Chinese Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 14:00
F1 legend dead at age 76
- Today 13:00