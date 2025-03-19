NASCAR issues DOUBLE suspension ahead of Homestead race

NASCAR has issued a double suspension for two Cup Series teams ahead of this weekend's race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The decision will impact the teams of Kyle Busch and Chase Briscoe after they both lost a tire on track last time out in the Pennzoil 400.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Team Penske star ‘MAD’ as Cup Series driver signs NEW team deal

NASCAR has suspended two pit crew members each from the teams of Busch and Briscoe, who both experienced a less-than-ideal race last weekend.

Busch endured a nightmare start in stage one when he was hit with a penalty and pushed to the back of the field after NASCAR declared the No.8 driver had been speeding on pit road.

It was during stage two where the 39-year-old lost a wheel, which resulted in him finishing the race 35 laps behind the surprise winner, Josh Berry.

Kyle Busch endured a nightmare race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend

READ MORE: Denny Hamlin signs MEGA new NASCAR team deal after shock split

NASCAR hands out punishments over Las Vegas tire incident

After an eventful race weekend, it was Wood Brothers Racing star Berry who crossed the line first to claim his maiden win in the Cup Series, catapulting him up eight places in the standings to now sit 13th.

The Pennzoil 400 was littered with penalties and cautions but following the tire incidents last weekend, NASCAR has now suspended jackman Joseph Moser and rear tire changer Shiloh Windsor from Busch’s team and jackman Caleb Dirks and rear tire changer Daniel Smith from Briscoe’s team.

Briscoe managed to pilot the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing car above Busch and a healthy chunk of the field, finishing P17 after losing a tire following the first round of pit stops, with his place in the standings remaining unchanged.

Following Busch's tire mess, however, the #8 driver has dropped nine places in the standings and now sits 17th.

READ MORE: NASCAR team confirm BIZARRE driver release after Las Vegas race

Related