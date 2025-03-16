Carlos Sainz in DEVASTATING Australian Grand Prix crash behind safety car

Carlos Sainz's great weekend at the Australian Grand Prix came to an abrupt end on the first lap of Sunday's race.

Three drivers were out of the race by the end of the first lap, as drivers faced rainy conditions for the first time in the 2025 editions of their Formula 1 cars.

The first incident of the race involved Racing Bulls of Isack Hadjar, who spun into the barriers on the formation lap at Turn 2 and was unable to start his first F1 race.

Later on the opening lap, Jack Doohan lost control of his Alpine and crashed into the wall bringing out a safety car as the rear end of his car was completely destroyed.

Carlos Sainz crashes on Williams debut

Sainz third F1 star out of Australian Grand Prix

Despite safety car conditions last year's winner of the Australian GP, Carlos Sainz, also crashed out and was pictured in the wall at the final corner.

Similar to Doohan, the Spaniard appeared to drop the car when he touched the painted road markings on the track, with Sainz also complaining of a 'power surge' as he made it into the final corner.

The FIA maintained safety car conditions however, as the marshals retrieved the damaged cars from the track and did not pause the session with a red flag.

Racing resumed on lap eight, when the safety car returned to the pits with 17 runners left in the Australian GP.

