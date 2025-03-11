Indy 500 Bump Day CONFIRMED as two-time winner returns

This year's Indy 500 is set for its fourth Bump Day in the last five years, after the race confirmed a 34th entry.

The 34th driver should add some serious intrigue to the most famous race on the planet, having won at the Brickyard twice in the last decade with his famously popular aggressive driving style.

Takuma Sato's presence in the race may not come as a huge surprise, given that he's raced in every edition since 2010, but his 2024 return with Rahul Letterman Racing was his only IndyCar drive of last year.

The 48-year-old has been winding down his racing career in recent years, leading some to believe that he might have spent his last afternoon behind the wheel of an IndyCar machine.

Takuma Sato confirmed for 2025 Indy 500

In an official statement, Sato said: “I’m very excited to return to the 109th Indy 500 with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Once again, a heartfelt thank you to Bobby, Mike, David, and the entire organization for this incredible opportunity.

"I’m also deeply grateful for the continued support from AMADA as the primary sponsor, alongside Panasonic Automotive Systems, Niterra, Deloitte Tohmatsu, NAC, Honda, HRC, and all our loyal sponsors. The new No. 75 car carries over RLL’s historic design with a refreshed and dynamic new livery – it looks absolutely stunning.

"Last year was an incredible experience, reconnecting with the team, and this year, even more familiar faces have joined the effort, which makes this moment even more special and gives me great confidence. I can’t wait to get to work.”

Team co-owner Bobby Rahal added: "We are excited to have Takuma part of our Indy 500 program again. His experience, talent and bravado at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in particular, is evident by his two wins. The work ethic he brings, in addition to his attention to detail, adds immeasurable value to our program."

