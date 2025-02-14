OFFICIAL: McLaren driver confirms team exit

One of McLaren's driver lineup has confirmed they have left the team in an official statement.

2024 proved to be a hugely successful season for the McLaren Formula 1 outfit, lifting their first constructors' championship since the 1998 season.

Star driver Lando Norris also put up a fight in the drivers' championship, pushing Max Verstappen all the way by claiming his first four career grands prix victories, before the Dutchman wrapped up his fourth title with two races to spare.

Heading into 2025, McLaren will be wary that their two closest challengers have new driver pairings, with Ferrari having signed seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton to partner Charles Leclerc, and Red Bull replacing Sergio Perez with Liam Lawson.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri form a formidable driver pairing

McLaren won the 2024 constructors' championship

McLaren driver confirms team exit

Away from Formula 1, McLaren also have plenty of talent within their driver development program, including IndyCar star Pato O'Ward, Ugo Ugochukwu, and Ella Lloyd.

However, that young driver program now appears to have lost an up-and-coming star, with Bianca Bustamante confirming via her Instagram page that she has left the team.

Bustamante raced the inaugural two seasons of the F1 Academy series, claiming five podiums and two race victories while also amassing 1.6 million followers on her Instagram account.

Earlier this week, McLaren appeared to have dropped Bustamante from the drivers' page on their official website, as she prepares for a new journey.

The Philippine driver will race in the GB3 Championship in 2025 with Elite Motorsport, joining F1 Academy champion Abbi Pulling in the series as the pair make the next steps in their racing careers.

Bianca Bustamante spent two seasons in the F1 Academy

Now, Bustamante has revealed the first day in her new job, confirming her exit from McLaren in an official statement, thanking McLaren CEO Zak Brown for the opportunity.

"Feels like first day of school again," the caption on her post read. "The new season officially kicks off for us today as it’s my first day's testing in the brand new Tatuus MSV GB3-025. Honestly the car looks and feels amazing, so much to learn and develop to prepare for our season.

"But this new beginning also marks the end of my two-year stint with F1 Academy and McLaren, this whole journey will have a bookmark as my favourite chapter of my career to date. I learned so much during my two years in the @f1academy, and it's prepared me well in many ways for the next step in my racing career, truly proud to be a graduate of F1 Academy.

"But most of all I want to give a big thank you to Zak, Steph, Warren and everyone at McLaren, for giving me so much support and guidance during my year with the team. It was such an invaluable experience, one that I never would have imagined as a junior driver. You all helped me get to where I am today.

"I look back at my time with McLaren with a full heart, but now it's eyes forward and full focus on my biggest challenge yet in the @gb3championship with @elitemotorsport_, round one kicks off in April at Silverstone. Lets gooooooo!"

