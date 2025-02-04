Ricciardo issued major WARNING over IndyCar switch

Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has been warned about making a potential switch to the IndyCar Series.

The popular Australian driver lost his place in F1 at the end of September, with Red Bull deciding to replace him with Liam Lawson at Visa Cash App RB — their junior team — with several races to spare.

Given the time of his axing, most of the spots on the 2025 F1 grid were filled, which means that Ricciardo is currently set to sit out this season, barring a dramatic late change.

Given his popularity all over the world, but particularly in the United States, the likes of the Aussie Supercars Championship, IndyCar, and NASCAR have been touted as potential next steps for the star, but no news has yet emerged.

Daniel Ricciardo was axed from F1 in 2024

Will Daniel Ricciardo join IndyCar?

However, Ricciardo has been advised to not switch to IndyCar, despite multiple former F1 drivers' having made the transition to the series, including former Sauber driver and 2022 Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson.

Red Bull legend David Coulthard has recently discussed the risk an F1 driver takes when moving to the series, concluding it may not be the best option for Ricciardo.

"I think what you got to qualify is risk versus return,” Coulthard said on Lucas Stewart’s YouTube channel.

“By the time I finished my grand prix career, there was a chance to go out to America. But I felt that I'd survived a plane crash, survived F1 crashes... you're conscious of what Mario Andretti used to say - 'There's those who've hit the wall and those who will hit the wall'.

“So you cannot race Indy and race the ovals without hitting the wall at some point.

"Daniel's [Ricciardo] got to weigh up, you know. He's a wealthy boy. He's got a big personality, and unless he truly believes he's going to learn to master the ovals, then that could end up being…” Coulthard added before he was cut off.

