Mercedes announce official update on Hamilton replacement

Mercedes have made an official announcement regarding Lewis Hamilton's Formula 1 replacement within the team.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli is set to drive for the Silver Arrows this upcoming season following the seven-time champion's exit, partnering George Russell.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton issues new team statement as Red Bull make MAJOR driver change

READ MORE: Ferrari announce late driver SWITCH in official statement

Antonelli was named Italian F4 champion in 2022, and claimed three more regional championships before joining F2 last season, bypassing F3.

While the 18-year-old only secured two race wins in 2024, Mercedes bosses remained convinced of his speed and promoted him to the F1 team, where he will drive alongside George Russell.

Toto Wolff opted for Kimi Antonelli in 2025

Can Mercedes return to the championship fight in 2025?

READ MORE: Red Bull make significant driver change ahead of 2025 season

Can Antonelli deliver at Mercedes in 2025?

Antonelli will hope to re-write perceptions of him from his first outing in an F1 car, after his performance during FP1 at the 2024 Italian GP.

Despite demonstrating blistering pace within the opening stages of the session, the youngster crashed at Parabolica in an embarrassing end to his debut.

However, Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, has remained supportive of Antonelli and suggested that whilst there will be ‘mistakes’, he believes this season is a development year that will allow him to fight in 2026.

“There will be moments where we tear our clothes off over mistakes, and then there will be moments of brilliance again, where you see this talent come through,” Wolff said to ORF last year.

“But the main thing next year is to develop. 2026 will be a very important year for us as an engine manufacturer. And we want him to be ready for that.”

Ahead of Antonelli’s full-time F1 debut, Mercedes have dropped an official update on his future with the team, revealing his new driver number for the 2025 season in a social media release.

“Our number 12,” the team wrote in Italian, as they shared a snippet of the 2025 car Antonelli will drive.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Ricciardo tipped for US adventure after PAINFUL F1 experience

READ MORE: Hamilton handed ‘DIVORCE’ verdict

Related