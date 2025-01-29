NASCAR team owner drops $3.7 million in RECORD-BREAKING purchase

Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick has dropped $3.7 million on a stunning new purchase ahead of the NASCAR season, equalling a stunning record in the process.

Having raced in the Cup Series earlier in his life, Hendrick turned to team ownership in 1984, founding his own team, then known as 'All-Star Racing'.

One year later, the name change was made, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Since then, Hendrick Motorsports have gone on to win a record 312 Cup Series races, as well as 14 Cup Series owners' and drivers' titles.

The team have also won in the Xfinity Series on one occasion and in the Truck Series three times.

How many Corvettes does Rick Hendrick own?

Hendrick is known for his love and passion for cars, and one brand in particular — Corvette.

In an interview in 2023, Hendrick revealed that at the time he owned 122 different Corvette cars, and now, he has added to that collection with a stunning purchase.

The Hendrick Motorsports owner bought the first-ever 2025 C8 Corvette ZR1 on Saturday for a jaw-dropping $3.7 million at a Barrett-Jackson auction, with the entirety of the hammer price benefitting American Red Cross disaster relief efforts.

Incredibly, the donation tied a record for a charity vehicle at Barrett-Jackson set in 2022.

"We've been very fortunate to help a lot of charities, and I really respect (Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson) a lot because he's about the only guy I know that has an auction that gives all the money to the charities that we represent," Hendrick said.

"North Carolina was basically destroyed in the western part of the state and now the fires in California, it's been something we've tried to support all these years.

"There's a lot of need in the western part of our state and I'm a Chevrolet guy and a Corvette guy, so it'll be good to have that one in the collection."

