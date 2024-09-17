close global

NASCAR boss makes huge FINANCIAL revelation as star confirms IndyCar drive

NASCAR team boss Rick Hendrick has revealed the financial return the team received off the back of Kyle Larson's 2024 attempt at the double.

This season, the #5 NASCAR Cup Series driver attempted to compete in both the Coca-Cola 600 and the Indianapolis 500, but the weather disrupted his plans.

Larson competed in the Indy 500 for Arrow McLaren, but by the time he made it back to his usual car in the Cup Series, the weather had halted the race, meaning he did not get to compete and complete the impressive feat.

Larson, however, is determined to do so, and he, Hendrick Motorsports, and Arrow McLaren recently confirmed that he will make the attempt once again in 2025.

Kyle Larson competes in the #5 car for Hendrick Motorsports in NASCAR

NASCAR boss makes financial revelation

Discussing Larson's first attempt at the double, Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick revealed that not only did it give Larson a chance to show his talent, but it also brought the team a nice financial return.

“Kyle had a great month of May and showed what a gifted race car driver he is," Hendrick told the media.

"From a sponsorship perspective, we saw an incredible lift for HendrickCars.com and measured a three-to-one return on our investment.

"It was a monumental effort by all involved, but we didn’t have the opportunity to see it through. Everyone learned a great deal that we’ll take into next year."

Hendrick believes that having experienced the attempt once, all parties are in a better position this time around.

"Now that we’ve experienced it once, we know what to expect, which can only make us better and more prepared," he added.

"Zak [Brown] and the team at Arrow McLaren are tremendous partners, and we’re looking forward to finishing the job together in 2025.”

x