Former NASCAR star sues Prime drink over copyright issue
Former NASCAR driver Caesar Bacarella has sued Prime Hydration for infringing on the trademarks of his supplement company, Alpha Prime.
The 50-year-old competed part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity series for Alpha Prime Racing.
Bacarella’s best outing with the team this year was at the Ag-Pro 300, where he finished seventh overall at the Talladega Superspeedway.
His best ever finish also came at Talladega, with a P6 finish at the same event last year also with Alpha Prime Racing.
Caesar Bacarella sues Prime for ‘confusingly similar’ products
On July 30 2024, Bacarella filed a lawsuit against Prime for trademark infringement, who wanted the judge to prevent Prime Hydration from distributing “confusingly similar” products.
Prime Hydration was launched in 2022 by KSI and Logan Paul, and has quickly become one of the most popular drinks company in the world.
“This is a civil action for federal trademark infringement (forward and reverse confusion) and unfair competition under the Lanham Act and for Florida law trademark infringement of Bacarella’s ALPHA PRIME trademarks,” the lawsuit read.
“As described in greater detail below, Defendant’s use of PRIME and its derivatives, falsely suggest affiliation with Bacarella, are confusingly similar to Bacarella’s ALPHA PRIME and PRIME BITES marks, and despite ‘PRIME’ only being on the market for a short time, multiple instances of actual confusion have been discovered.
“The result of these confusingly similar products is actual and a likelihood of confusion as to the origin of the products, harming the reputation and goodwill of Bacarella’s brand.”
Bacarella’s latest lawsuit is not the only one to occur this year with the US Olympic & Paralympic committee suing them for the collaboration they did with Kevin Durant.
