NASCAR star CONFIRMS IndyCar drive for 2025

NASCAR star Kyle Larson is once again set to compete in the Indianapolis 500, it has been officially announced.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver is currently in a battle in the Cup Series playoffs, but it appears he is already making plans for 2025.

Last year, Larson attempted 'the double' - competing in both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day - but his attempt did not come off.

Although he performed pretty well over the weekend in Indianapolis, qualifying fifth and taking home the Indy 500 Rookie of the Year honor, by the time that Larson got to Charlotte for his NASCAR race, it was halted due to bad weather.

Kyle Larson is currently competing in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs

Kyle Larson confirms 'double' attempt

Larson, clearly unsatisfied with his failed attempt at the double, recently confirmed that talks were underway over making another attempt next season.

Now, that has been confirmed, with Hendrick Motorsports and Arrow McLaren making an official announcement.

With the term 'unfinished business' flying around, Larson explained that his failed attempt at the double last year 'definitely' contributed to his desire to try it again in 2025.

“Maybe if things went perfect this year and we got to run both and had a good finish in both, you know, I could have been content with being one and done but yeah, it didn’t go that way,” Larson explained to NASCAR.

“I feel like I've just always wanted to do the double.

“Yeah, I’ve always wanted to race the Indy 500 don't get me wrong, but like, I'm just a racer. So I wanted to do, you know, two races in one day and we just didn't get to do that this year.

“So, yeah, it was very important for me to try and get to do it again this year and thankfully to Rick Hendrick and Hendrick Automotive Group and Aaron McLaren, we’re able to do that next year.”

Kyle Larson Arrow McLaren Indy 500 Hendrick Motorsports
