Larson reveals ‘talks are ongoing’ over HISTORIC switch

Kyle Larson has revealed that ‘talks are ongoing’ over a switch that could prove to be historic for the NASCAR Cup Series champion.

The 32-year-old competed at the Indy 500 earlier this year with Arrow McLaren, where he finished in P18 and was named Rookie of the Year.

READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal

More importantly Larson's IndyCar entry was part of his attempt at 'The Double', where a driver will attempt to compete in the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on the same day.

Tony Stewart is the only driver to complete all 1,100 miles of both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 without being a lap down, with Larson coming close this year.

Kyle Larson attempted the Indy 500 and Coca Cola 600 in one day

Will Kyle Larson attempt 'The Double' in 2025?

The 2021 champion headed to Charlotte and was just in time to compete, when the weather brought the race to a halt with 151 laps left.

However, the race was called after a two-hour rain delay, with Larson unable to complete 'The Double' after all.

Despite missing out this year, Larson is looking to attempt 'The Double' again, according to Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press.

Reportedly Larson revealed at the NASCAR Playoff Media Day that he wanted to attempt to complete the Indy 500 and Coca Cola 600 on the same day again in 2025, and that ‘talks were ongoing’.

READ MORE: Jordan sends message to NASCAR star after ‘unacceptable’ Daytona race

Will Kyle Larson go for 'The Double' in 2025?

When asked by FOX if missing the race in Charlotte impacted his chance of winning the regular season title in 2024, Larson remained steadfast in his decision to compete in both IndyCar and NASCAR.

“I mean, it’s not just that one,” Larson said.

“I could’ve finished at Michigan, or finished at Iowa, or finished at Chicago, and not even had it been close today. So no, I don’t really look at Indy as being the reason why.

“That’s just part of my season. I wouldn’t give up running the Indy 500 for you know, five bonus points.”

READ MORE: Daytona 500 legend SLAMS NASCAR over officiating

Related