Larson reveals ‘talks are ongoing’ over HISTORIC switch
Larson reveals ‘talks are ongoing’ over HISTORIC switch
Kyle Larson has revealed that ‘talks are ongoing’ over a switch that could prove to be historic for the NASCAR Cup Series champion.
The 32-year-old competed at the Indy 500 earlier this year with Arrow McLaren, where he finished in P18 and was named Rookie of the Year.
READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal
More importantly Larson's IndyCar entry was part of his attempt at 'The Double', where a driver will attempt to compete in the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on the same day.
Tony Stewart is the only driver to complete all 1,100 miles of both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 without being a lap down, with Larson coming close this year.
Will Kyle Larson attempt 'The Double' in 2025?
The 2021 champion headed to Charlotte and was just in time to compete, when the weather brought the race to a halt with 151 laps left.
However, the race was called after a two-hour rain delay, with Larson unable to complete 'The Double' after all.
Despite missing out this year, Larson is looking to attempt 'The Double' again, according to Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press.
Reportedly Larson revealed at the NASCAR Playoff Media Day that he wanted to attempt to complete the Indy 500 and Coca Cola 600 on the same day again in 2025, and that ‘talks were ongoing’.
READ MORE: Jordan sends message to NASCAR star after ‘unacceptable’ Daytona race
When asked by FOX if missing the race in Charlotte impacted his chance of winning the regular season title in 2024, Larson remained steadfast in his decision to compete in both IndyCar and NASCAR.
“I mean, it’s not just that one,” Larson said.
“I could’ve finished at Michigan, or finished at Iowa, or finished at Chicago, and not even had it been close today. So no, I don’t really look at Indy as being the reason why.
“That’s just part of my season. I wouldn’t give up running the Indy 500 for you know, five bonus points.”
READ MORE: Daytona 500 legend SLAMS NASCAR over officiating
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Larson reveals ‘talks are ongoing’ over HISTORIC switch
- 19 minutes ago
Verstappen slams Red Bull 'MONSTER' amid championship struggles
- 1 uur geleden
Ricciardo reveals 'last chance' attempt at securing F1 future
- 2 uur geleden
NASCAR team announce driver RETURN for 2025
- 3 uur geleden
Vettel tipped for incredible F1 comeback
- Yesterday 22:00
Wolff makes SHOCK admission regarding Hamilton replacement Antonelli
- Yesterday 21:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov