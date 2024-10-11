NASCAR icon announces exciting NEW project

NASCAR icon Rick Hendrick has announced that his exciting new project Ten Tenths Motor Club will open in April, 2025.

The club will consist of a 100-acre facility positioned next to Turns 1 and 2 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, and at its core will sit the Ten Tenths Circuit designed by 24 Hours of Le Mans champion Alexander Wurz.

According to Hendrick Motorsports, ‘the track also features two alternate configurations: one a 0.567-mile inner loop and also a 1.1-mile short course that can be run separately and simultaneously’.

The new project will also include the 20,000-square-foot Ten Tenths Clubhouse, featuring a stylish cigar lounge, savor spirits at the bourbon bar, and an indoor putting course.

Kyle Larson currently competes for Hendrick Motorsports

Rick Hendrick unveils Ten Tenths Motor Club

Hendrick, who is owner of 14-times Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports, discussed collaborating on the project with Speedway Motorsports CEO, Marcus Smith, and how they believe the facilities can not be matched in the whole of North America.

"The opportunity to partner with Marcus and his brothers on a passion project like this is incredibly rewarding,” Hendrick said.

"I've had a special relationship with the Smith family for more than four decades. Not only do we share a love for automobiles and racing, we are aligned in our core values, our commitment to the local community and our overall vision for Ten Tenths.

“The collaboration thus far has been tremendous, and I can't wait to see what our teams accomplish together as this exciting idea becomes reality.

The new club will be adjacent to Charlotte Motor Speedway

"In addition to a premier track design and driving experience, Ten Tenths will have unparalleled resources and infrastructure to support every customer and organization we touch.

"Just 20 minutes from Charlotte's center city, it's accessible by major thoroughfares and two nearby airports while being situated amongst a variety of lodging, shopping and entertainment options.

“Through our local network of service and collision centers, the facility will offer concierge vehicle maintenance and repair for nearly every exotic or high-performance car on the market. It's a combination of amenities that cannot be matched in North America."

