close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
NASCAR icon announces exciting NEW project

NASCAR icon announces exciting NEW project

NASCAR icon announces exciting NEW project

NASCAR icon announces exciting NEW project

NASCAR icon Rick Hendrick has announced that his exciting new project Ten Tenths Motor Club will open in April, 2025.

The club will consist of a 100-acre facility positioned next to Turns 1 and 2 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway, and at its core will sit the Ten Tenths Circuit designed by 24 Hours of Le Mans champion Alexander Wurz.

READ MORE: Update emerges on NASCAR star's dad after Busch BRAWL

According to Hendrick Motorsports, ‘the track also features two alternate configurations: one a 0.567-mile inner loop and also a 1.1-mile short course that can be run separately and simultaneously’.

The new project will also include the 20,000-square-foot Ten Tenths Clubhouse, featuring a stylish cigar lounge, savor spirits at the bourbon bar, and an indoor putting course.

Kyle Larson currently competes for Hendrick Motorsports

Rick Hendrick unveils Ten Tenths Motor Club

Hendrick, who is owner of 14-times Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports, discussed collaborating on the project with Speedway Motorsports CEO, Marcus Smith, and how they believe the facilities can not be matched in the whole of North America.

"The opportunity to partner with Marcus and his brothers on a passion project like this is incredibly rewarding,” Hendrick said.

"I've had a special relationship with the Smith family for more than four decades. Not only do we share a love for automobiles and racing, we are aligned in our core values, our commitment to the local community and our overall vision for Ten Tenths.

“The collaboration thus far has been tremendous, and I can't wait to see what our teams accomplish together as this exciting idea becomes reality.

READ MORE: Childress makes DAMNING revelation after Jordan and Hamlin file NASCAR lawsuit

The new club will be adjacent to Charlotte Motor Speedway

"In addition to a premier track design and driving experience, Ten Tenths will have unparalleled resources and infrastructure to support every customer and organization we touch.

"Just 20 minutes from Charlotte's center city, it's accessible by major thoroughfares and two nearby airports while being situated amongst a variety of lodging, shopping and entertainment options.

“Through our local network of service and collision centers, the facility will offer concierge vehicle maintenance and repair for nearly every exotic or high-performance car on the market. It's a combination of amenities that cannot be matched in North America."

READ MORE: NASCAR star reveals HUGE perk of driving for Jordan-owned team

Related

Hendrick Motorsports Charlotte Motor Speedway
NASCAR teams pledge $2 million dollars for Hurricane Helene relief in official statement
NASCAR News

NASCAR teams pledge $2 million dollars for Hurricane Helene relief in official statement

  • Today 16:00
Briscoe makes MAJOR announcement ahead of Roval 400
NASCAR News

Briscoe makes MAJOR announcement ahead of Roval 400

  • Today 02:00

Latest News

NASCAR News

NASCAR icon announces exciting NEW project

  • 43 minutes ago
IndyCar News

British racing star signs deal with Indy 500 winning team

  • 2 uur geleden
NASCAR News

NASCAR teams pledge $2 million dollars for Hurricane Helene relief in official statement

  • Today 16:00
Latest F1 News

FIA issue statement amid fears of event CANCELLATION

  • Today 04:00
NASCAR News

Briscoe makes MAJOR announcement ahead of Roval 400

  • Today 02:00
Latest F1 News

Ricciardo emerges as SURPRISE target for 2025 OFFER

  • Today 00:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x