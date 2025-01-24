Jordan NASCAR team THREAT revealed as owner makes shock statement

The ongoing lawsuit between 23XI Racing, Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and NASCAR has been named as one of the biggest threats to the future of the stock racing series by a current Cup Series team owner.

23XI Racing are co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and current Cup Series star Denny Hamlin, but the team are currently embroiled in an antitrust lawsuit with NASCAR after filing the case back in October.

This came just weeks after 23XI and Front Row Motorsports refused to sign up to NASCAR's new charter agreement by the series' self-imposed deadline.

Since then there have been several developments in the case, with the latest coming earlier this month when a judge rejected NASCAR's motion to dismiss the case.

Jordan lawsuit a threat to NASCAR

With the new season just around the corner, the lawsuit looks set to rumble on in the background as cars hit the track once again. Indeed, it remains to be seen when an end will be in sight.

And, in a surprise statement from a Cup Series team owner, the outcome of the lawsuit has been identified as a huge threat to the future of NASCAR and to the team owners.

That was the claim made by Brad Keselowski — Cup Series driver and part owner of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing — in a recent appearance on the Business of Motorsport podcast on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Dirty Mo Media YouTube channel.

"Well, I would say there's one A and one B that are the two biggest threats for me," Keselowski responded when quizzed on threats NASCAR faces.

"You know, one is whatever falls out of the charter lawsuit, dispute between 23XI - Front Row Motorsports and NASCAR.

"You know, that is a significant threat to all of NASCAR, which transcends the cup series. Everyone, yep.

"So how that kind of unfolds is a threat to the sport."

Aside from the Jordan lawsuit, Keselowski named the lack of original equipment manufacturers in the sport as another threat to the series, with just three OEMs involved at present — Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota.

"The OEM picture and landscape is a significant threat," Keselowski added.

"NASCAR's been operating with three OEMs now for probably a decade, a decade and a half now, I would say. And it's a bit of a precarious position to be in.

"I feel like the sport needs about four, maybe five OEMs to be like kind of its max healthy position and three is like, if one walks away, there's a set of dominoes that fall and I look at the OEM landscape and, you know, the car guys, the next decade is going to be tough for them."

