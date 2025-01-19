Aston Martin issue statement after Verstappen SIGNING report

Aston Martin have issued a statement after reports claimed they were set to sign Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen.

In recent days, the Dutchman has been linked with a staggering switch to the British-based team, with claims of a billion-dollar deal even made, which would include signing bonuses and equity in the team.

READ MORE: Hamilton set to ditch key partner

The report even went as far as to say that some personnel within the team have been pitching to potential sponsors claiming that they 'will' sign the F1 champ.

However, this statement is said to be under ‘desire’ rather than be taken as fact.

READ MORE: Hamilton admits plans for future Mercedes return

Could we see Max Verstappen join Aston Martin?

Aston Martin's current driver lineup consists of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll

READ MORE: Tough Ricciardo admission emerges after F1 FAILURE

Will Verstappen move to Aston Martin?

It is not the first time Verstappen has been linked to an early Red Bull exit, despite the Dutchman's current contract expiring in 2028.

However, this has not stopped rival team bosses, such as Toto Wolff, attempt to acquire the champion’s signature ahead of that date, with Mercedes publicly pursuing Verstappen in 2024.

Despite interest from rival teams and Red Bull’s waning performance last season, Verstappen has asserted his confidence and commitment to the Milton Keynes-based squad in multiple interviews.

And, after the above rumors surfaced, Aston Martin have also denied the claims made in the Mail story telling GPFans that: “Both Fernando and Lance have contracts for 2025 and 2026, as per the announcements last year.”

“The team categorically denied the claims in the Mail story.”

READ MORE: Red Bull star WRECKS car after shocking mid-race flip

Related