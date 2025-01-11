IndyCar chief hints at STUNNING new race locations

close global

Penske Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Mark Miles has shared an update on plans to take the IndyCar calendar to some exciting new locations.

Currently, the overwhelming majority of the races in IndyCar are held in the United States, with one also held in Canada on the 2025 calendar.

READ MORE: F1 giant OFFICIALLY completes purchase of IndyCar team

However, talks of the series potentially going overseas have been simmering away for some time now, with the likes of Mexico touted as a potential destination for a race.

Calls for an IndyCar race overseas only increased following news that NASCAR was set to head to Mexico City in 2025 for Cup Series and Xfinity Series races.

READ MORE: Axed IndyCar star admits major financial difficulties

IndyCar has been linked with new race destinations

IndyCar expansion update

Now, Miles has offered an update on those talks, explaining that it is too soon for any announcements, potential races in Mexico and Denver were a work in progress.

"A new race isn't added until everything's done right, contracted for and all of that follows on us being convinced that we would have the right partnerships or promoters in the right markets," Miles explained to Autosport.

“It's too early to declare victory on any of the possibilities that you mentioned, but it is true that both of those markets are a work in progress.

"Look, if we land one of the two for as early as 2026 that'd be terrific, along with Arlington.”

If IndyCar did head to Mexico, it would be the first time the open-wheel championship has had a presence south of the border since 2007 during the Champ Car era.

READ MORE: Controversial IndyCar star leaves team with IMMEDIATE effect

