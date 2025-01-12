Hamilton fans go wild over possible Cullen REUNION

Fans of seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton have gone wild on social media over the chances of a possible reunion with Angela Cullen.

All of this comes after a reported post from the Ferrari star's former trainer and physiotherapist on her Instagram story.

The British star and Cullen worked together during a highly-successful spell in his career between 2016 and 2023, during which Hamilton claimed four of his seven world championship titles.

Shockingly, they then split early on in the 2023 season, with Cullen going on to work with IndyCar driver Marcus Armstrong since the beginning of 2024.

Lewis Hamilton and Angela Cullen worked together between 2015-2023

Lewis Hamilton will compete with Ferrari from 2025 onwards

Hamilton and Cullen to reunite at Ferrari?

Now, however, 40-year-old Hamilton heads to a completely new environment at Ferrari in search of an eighth world championship title, and has recently posted a picture of himself skiing as he enjoys his winter break.

Eagle-eyed fans of the Hamilton-Cullen partnership have, however, noticed similarities between the pair's recent social media posts.

Hamilton was pictured wearing all red on the ski slopes ahead of his move to Ferrari, something that Cullen has now been pictured doing too, in a post that appeared on her Instagram story.

In the background of Cullen's skiing picture, was a flag that contained the number 44, Hamilton's iconic race number that he has been using since his karting days.

While there has been no news regarding a breakup with fellow New Zealander Armstrong, nor a reunion with Hamilton, it did not stop fans on social media from wild speculation and suggesting that a potential reunion between Hamilton and Cullen could be on the cards at Ferrari.

"OMG SHE IS SO ON THAT TRIP WITH LEWIS. HOLD ON ANGELA COULD BE BACK!!!!!!!," one fan on social media said.

Another user commented: "I may be delulu but she’s wearing red and there is a 44 on the sign in the background."

"I’m excited but I don’t want to raise my hopes up but man….it’ll be so good," read another excited comment.

[📸：cullen_angela IG] pic.twitter.com/kgGoB2eFk8 — #TeamLH Japan (@TeamLH44JAPAN) January 10, 2025

