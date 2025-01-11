F1 star under HUGE pressure as team chief issues replacement warning

Formula 1 driver Jack Doohan is facing enormous pressure at the start of his rookie season after a replacement threat from a senior figure within his team.

After a glum few seasons, Alpine have decided to shake their driver lineup up for 2025, keeping Pierre Gasly and opting to bring in Doohan to replace the outgoing Esteban Ocon.

Perhaps not keen to lose out on another one of their junior stars, just as they did previously with Oscar Piastri, Doohan has now received his illustrious F1 promotion.

Doohan's pedigree as a racer comes from two stunning full seasons spent in F2, where he managed to claim six victories.

Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan will start the year as Alpine team-mates

Alpine have signed Franco Colapinto to their ranks

Who will race for Alpine in 2025?

A new driver signing made by Alpine, however, and comments from Alpine senior advisor Flavio Briatore have surely put Doohan under serious pressure ahead of the new season.

It was revealed on Thursday that Alpine had snapped up highly-rated F1 2024 star Franco Colapinto, also 21 years old, as a test and reserve driver on a long-term deal.

Briatore recently confirmed that Gasly and Doohan will start the season as Alpine's drivers, but, following the signing of Colapinto to Alpine's ranks, could that change?

Well, whilst Briatore has explained how both the Argentine and Doohan are part of a bigger plan for the future, he has admitted that the signing demonstrates the team have an eye on their future.

Alpine senior advisor Flavio Briatore

Whether that includes Doohan in the long term remains to be seen.

"We are very pleased to come to an agreement with Williams Racing to sign Franco Colapinto," the Italian said in an official team statement.

"Clearly, Franco is among the best young talents in motorsport right now. It is fair to say his appearance on the Formula One grid last year caught many, me included, by surprise and his performances have been very impressive for a rookie driver.

"We have an eye on our future and his signing means we have a great pool of young drivers to call upon and work with in developing the team for future success."

