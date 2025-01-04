Axed F1 star reveals plans to make BOLD IndyCar switch

A Formula 1 star without a seat for the 2025 season has admitted an interest in moving to IndyCar in the near future.

While most teams have their 2025 driver lineups all set, the driver - axed by his team at the end of the 2024 season - has admitted that he's looking hard at a move stateside for 2026.

Valtteri Bottas was released by Kick Sauber ahead of the 2025 F1 season, as the team begin to prepare to be taken over by Audi in 2026.

The popular Finn has since opened up on his options outside of the sport, admitting that he's hoping for a return to F1 in 2026 when Cadillac increase the number of available drives to 22, but confessed to being ready for alternatives.

Valtteri Bottas is a popular figure inside F1

Where will Valtteri Bottas drive next?

In addition to his interest in IndyCar, Bottas said he wants to return to rallying while not under contract with an F1 team, also admitting an interest in the Australian Supercars series.

However, IndyCar may well be his long-term focus, telling RacingNews365: "Also, at the moment, I'm thinking, if Formula 1 for '26 wouldn't happen for some reason, then my focus probably would shift to IndyCar.

"So that's also something that could be interesting to try at least, to do some testing. Whether it's an IndyCar race or a test, that's something that's really interesting.

"[2026] is a long way away, but it will come quick, so my next move is a lot to do with '26 and [I'm] definitely planning that now."

