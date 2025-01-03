Wolff reveals Hamilton TRIBUTE in 2025 car design

Toto Wolff has revealed that Mercedes' 2025 car design will include a major change inspired by Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion will be driving for rivals Ferrari next year, having ended his 12-year partnership with Mercedes this winter, but his legacy with the Silver Arrows will last.

READ MORE: Hamilton set to ditch key partner

Despite his world title success with the team, his results since 2022 have been disappointing following Mercedes’ decline in pace compared to their rivals.

Hamilton endured a winless streak that lasted from the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, until his emotional victory at Silverstone in 2024.

Lewis Hamilton bid farewell to Mercedes in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton ended his winless streak at Silverstone

Wolff reveals that Hamilton feature will remain at Mercedes

Not only does Hamilton leave behind a legacy on-track at Mercedes, but his personal projects have also had a profound impact on the team since joining.

The Brit’s work on diversity and inclusion has ingrained itself within the team, and according to team principal Toto Wolff, they will ensure progress is made in this era following Hamilton's exit.

“Lewis Hamilton is a global phenomenon and he has certainly played a role in positioning the Mercedes brand, which has become a little more daring, a little more contemporary and extravagant,” Wolff said to Channel 4 after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“But he's had an impact on diversity issues; you know, a lot of our population now comes from under-represented groups and that's what will make us stronger, because it's about different cultures, different perspectives.

"[Hamilton] made us kneel when we needed to, and he supported us to make the car black and it will stay black. We're not going to shy away from it.”

READ MORE: Kyle Larson F1 drive verdict delivered

Related