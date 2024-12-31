Cadillac driver signing update emerges as team chief reveals NEW role for F1 star

A huge update has emerged surrounding a driver overlooked for a full-time spot on the 2025 Formula 1 grid and a potential move to Cadillac.

With the 2024 season now over, fans and drivers are firmly looking ahead to 2025, with an exciting season no doubt ahead.

One name not yet able to do that is Wlliams' F1 2024 star Franco Colapinto, whose future remains uncertain as we head into the new year.

The young Argentine racer was swiftly promoted from F2 mid-season when Williams opted to axe a struggling Logan Sargeant from their ranks, hoping Colapinto could help improve their chances on track for the remainder of the year.

The 21-year-old featured in a handful of expensive crashes during his short tenure however, yet even if he had continued to impress, he knew there would be no space for him at Williams next year thanks to James Vowles having already secured the signature of former Ferrari star Carlos Sainz.

Franco Colapinto impressed up against Alex Albon in 2024

Vowles reveals Colapinto's 2025 role

Colapinto has now stepped down from his role as an F1 driver, although rumors that Alpine are still interested in taking him on should Jack Doohan not impress during the first half of his rookie season are still rife.

Now, following the conclusion of Colapinto's final 2024 race with Williams, team principal Vowles has explained to The Independent the plans that are in place for the popular driver should he not land an F1 seat at all next season.

"We’ll make sure he’s running a historic car testing programme, TPC [Testing of Previous Cars] we call it," Vowles said. "That will keep him fresh and honest.

"He’ll do full testing, TPC testing, simulator work. He’ll come here with us to be a reserve driver at the same time."

On his future beyond next season, Vowles discussed the option of move to Cadillac as they enter the sport, adding: "I’m fairly sure he’s well enough respected in the business that he won’t only be a third driver here, but the other teams would very much like an opportunity to help Franco as well.

"We’ve been discussing [seats] with other teams. For transparency, not with Cadillac.

"I want to make sure he has a successful career. If we can’t offer that, then we’ll find a position for him and see what we can offer him in the future."

