Dale Earnhardt Jr reacts as team statement confirms iconic NASCAR return

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. has spoken out regarding the return of his iconic #8 font in the Xfinity Series.

Although JR Motorsports have campaigned with the number for the past three seasons, there will be a key difference when it is on their car next campaign, with the stylized iconic font made famous by Earnhardt now set to be used.

"The No. 8 made famous by Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of the most iconic numbers in NASCAR history," a JR Motorsports team statement read.

"The stylized digit, with its signature font, is one of the most recognizable numbers in all of racing, stemming from Earnhardt Jr.’s use of it from the beginning of his career in the NASCAR Cup Series in 1999 through 2007.

"It’s back where it belongs for 2025 for JR Motorsports, adorning the sides of driver Sammy Smith’s Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series."

Dale Earnhardt Jr (right) raced with the #8 on his car for nine seasons

Dale Earnhardt Jr issues statement on iconic return

The No. 8 has been associated with the Earnhardt family since Earnhardt Jr.’s grandfather, Ralph Earnhardt, took it to the 1959 and 1960 NASCAR Limited Sportsman championships.

With the stylized font now set to return to NASCAR competition, Earnhardt Jr. could not help but express his delight.

“It is awesome to have this number and this font back at JR Motorsports this year, and I can’t wait to see it on the car in Daytona,” said Earnhardt Jr.

“That’s going to be a pretty awesome feeling for me personally. Sammy is going to do a great job with it.

"Excited to have that number out there and I know everybody else is as well.”

