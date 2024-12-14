close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Police pull over F1 star in SURPRISE video footage

Police pull over F1 star in SURPRISE video footage

Police pull over F1 star in SURPRISE video footage

Police pull over F1 star in SURPRISE video footage

A video of a Formula 1 star being pulled over by police has been posted online.

The video appears to have been recorded in the week after the 2024 F1 season concluded, after wrapping up last week in Abu Dhabi.

READ MORE: F1 star breaks silence with official statement after SHOCK team exit

It was an emotional evening across the grid at Yas Marina, with a host of drivers making their final appearances for their respective teams.

Lewis Hamilton bid farewell to the squad with whom he won six of his seven world titles, with the Mercedes legend set to make the move to Ferrari from next season.

McLaren clinched the 2024 constructors' title in Abu Dhabi
Lewis Hamilton made his final appearance for Mercedes at Yas Marina

10-time race winner caught in awkward moment

The man he is replacing at the Scuderia, Carlos Sainz, bowed out in style, clinching second spot ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc and providing some much-needed cause for optimism amongst his new colleagues at Williams.

It remains to be seen if Sergio Perez will return for Red Bull next year, with the Mexican's miserable season compounded on Sunday with a fifth DNF since mid-May.

Valtteri Bottas' future in F1 remains uncertain after exiting Sauber

There were also a number of racers perhaps making their final appearance in the sport altogether, including Haas veteran Kevin Magnussen and Sauber's Valtteri Bottas, both of whom have no spot on the grid for 2025.

Aged 35, Bottas' chances of a return to the top tier appear slim, but the Finn has no intention of retiring from racing just yet having recently confirmed his participation in next year's Race of Champions in Sydney.

But this new chapter has got off to a somewhat rocky start, after he was pulled over by law enforcement while enjoying an off-season drive with girlfriend Tiffany Cromwell.

In a clip posted to Instagram, Bottas was filmed in the driver's seat of his car, before pointing to the right wing mirror, where a police officer was standing next to his own vehicle stationed behind the Finn's.

READ MORE: New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams

Related

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc Abu Dhabi
F1 star in UNBELIEVABLE response to getting cut
F1 Social

F1 star in UNBELIEVABLE response to getting cut

  • November 13, 2024 20:00
F1 star 'NO DOUBT' to appear in rival series
Latest F1 News

F1 star 'NO DOUBT' to appear in rival series

  • October 9, 2024 22:06

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

F1 star admits Verstappen crash VERDICT after controversial moment

  • Today 06:00
F1 News & Gossip

FIA release names Red Bull Verstappen team-mate for 2025

  • Today 05:00
Latest F1 News

Police pull over F1 star in SURPRISE video footage

  • Today 04:00
F1 News & Gossip

Hamilton beaten by Verstappen in KEY ranking

  • Today 02:00
F1 News & Gossip

Red Bull star in exciting statement after team switch

  • Today 00:00
FIA News

FIA statement reveals CONTROVERSIAL rule changes

  • Yesterday 22:15
More news
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x