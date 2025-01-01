F1 star reveals WILD morning training habits
F1 star reveals WILD morning training habits
A veteran Formula 1 star has showcased his intense training routine, as he attempts to keep ready for the 2025 season.
A whole host of established stars have lost their seats for the coming season, including Daniel Ricciardo, Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas.
READ MORE: Verstappen confirms SHOCK talks over Mercedes move
35-year-old Bottas has been replaced at Sauber by Gabriel Bortoleto, with both the Finn and his 2024 team-mate Zhou being given the axe.
However, Bottas has been confirmed to be returning to the team with whom he claimed all of his F1 victories, with Mercedes announcing him as their reserve driver for 2025 following Mick Schumacher's exit.
Bottas reveals gruelling cycle ride
While not being given another full-time seat on the grid, Bottas will likely use his role as reserve driver to keep fit, with two extra spaces opening up on the grid in 2026 with the Cadillac team.
The racing star has become a phenomenon on social media in recent months, showcasing his off-track hobbies, including taking part in high-level cycling championships, and completing ironman triathlon challenges at home.
Now, Bottas has showcased his morning routine during the winter break, as he aims to keep in shape in case he is called upon at Mercedes to replace either George Russell or Kimi Antonelli.
Via his Instagram story, The Finnish driver revealed a gruelling 86.4km bike ride, with a staggering 784-metre elevation gain, that took Bottas less than three hours to complete.
Bottas' partner is professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, with the pair recently taking part in a race together.
READ MORE: Hamilton set to ditch key partner
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo? Colton Herta? Cadillac's driver options for F1 entry
- 19 minutes ago
Ferrari CONFIRM game-changing driver signing
- 2 uur geleden
Hamilton OFFICIALLY moves teams as new F1 era begins
- 3 uur geleden
Hamilton pays touching tribute to F1 legend
- Today 19:00
Verstappen partner Kelly Piquet gives positive pregnancy update
- Today 18:00
F1 star reveals WILD morning training habits
- Today 17:00