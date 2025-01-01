F1 star reveals WILD morning training habits

A veteran Formula 1 star has showcased his intense training routine, as he attempts to keep ready for the 2025 season.

A whole host of established stars have lost their seats for the coming season, including Daniel Ricciardo, Zhou Guanyu and Valtteri Bottas.

READ MORE: Verstappen confirms SHOCK talks over Mercedes move

35-year-old Bottas has been replaced at Sauber by Gabriel Bortoleto, with both the Finn and his 2024 team-mate Zhou being given the axe.

However, Bottas has been confirmed to be returning to the team with whom he claimed all of his F1 victories, with Mercedes announcing him as their reserve driver for 2025 following Mick Schumacher's exit.

Valtteri Bottas is a 10-time race winner

Valtteri Bottas has recently been axed by Sauber

Bottas reveals gruelling cycle ride

While not being given another full-time seat on the grid, Bottas will likely use his role as reserve driver to keep fit, with two extra spaces opening up on the grid in 2026 with the Cadillac team.

The racing star has become a phenomenon on social media in recent months, showcasing his off-track hobbies, including taking part in high-level cycling championships, and completing ironman triathlon challenges at home.

Now, Bottas has showcased his morning routine during the winter break, as he aims to keep in shape in case he is called upon at Mercedes to replace either George Russell or Kimi Antonelli.

Valtteri Bottas via his Instagram story

Via his Instagram story, The Finnish driver revealed a gruelling 86.4km bike ride, with a staggering 784-metre elevation gain, that took Bottas less than three hours to complete.

Bottas' partner is professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell, with the pair recently taking part in a race together.

READ MORE: Hamilton set to ditch key partner

Related