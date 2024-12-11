close global

Aston Martin announce NEW F1 driver signing for 2025

Aston Martin have announced a new driver signing ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

2024 proved to be a difficult season for the Silverstone-based outfit, with both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll struggling to impress in the AMR24.

Indeed, whilst 2023 was a decent campaign for the team, with several podiums, a clear backward step was taken this time around, with the team ending up fifth in the constructors' standings.

With a new season on the horizon and technical genius Adrian Newey set to join in 2025, the future looks bright, at least, but it will take lots of hard work to get them to where they truly want to be, which is challenging for championships.

McLaren secured the constructors' title at the Abu Dhabi GP
2024 has been a difficult season for Aston Martin

Aston Martin confirm 2025 driver signing

Ahead of what should be a pivotal year for the Silverstone-based outfit, the team have now added to their driver lineup.

"Daniel Juncadella will join Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team as a Simulator Driver," a team statement confirmed.

"The 33-year-old has extensive experience in single-seaters and sportscars, where he has most recently competed for TF Sport in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC).

"He commenced his simulator duties in Silverstone last week during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and has been supporting Aston Martin Aramco from the AMR Technology Campus (AMRTC). Daniel has previously worked with the Silverstone-based team as a Reserve Driver during the 2014 season."

Daniel Juncadella will be Aston Martin's simulator driver in 2025

Reacting to the news, Juncadella himself expressed delight at his new role.

"I'm really happy to be joining Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team as a Simulator Driver," the Spanish driver said.

"The facilities at the AMRTC are really impressive and I can see the ambition and determination of everybody involved in this project.

"I look forward to supporting the team from the campus going forward."

McLaren Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Adrian Newey Lance Stroll Abu Dhabi GP
