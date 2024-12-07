Ferrari star demoted to LAST at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Ferrari star demoted to LAST at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Ferrari have been hit with a huge setback in their chase of McLaren in the Formula 1 constructors' championship, with one of their drivers set to start from the back of the grid at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Charles Leclerc looked set to cruise into Q3 after setting an impressive laptime in Q2, but the Monegasque driver was unceremoniously kicked out when his lap was deleted for a track limits violation.
While Leclerc finished the session P14, a 10-place grid penalty for changing his battery pack means he will start in last place for Sunday's race.
The penalty decision has delivered a major blow to Ferrari, as they hoped to snatch the constructors' crown from McLaren.
Are Ferrari out of the constructors' battle?
Only 21 points separate the legendary teams, however with Carlos Sainz the solitary Ferrari in the top 10, the Scuderia's chances now appear slim.
The last time Ferrari won the constructors' title was in 2008, and McLaren's last victory stretches all the way back to 1998.
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri locked out the front row in Abu Dhabi, and Sainz finished just behind in P3, as McLaren hold the advantage heading into Sunday's race.
The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix marks Sainz's last race with Ferrari, and will have both McLarens in his sights to chase down one final victory.
