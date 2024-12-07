close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying Today: Start time, TV channel and live stream

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying Today: Start time, TV channel and live stream

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying Today: Start time, TV channel and live stream

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying Today: Start time, TV channel and live stream

The final qualifying session of the season will get underway today (Saturday December 7), at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Whilst Max Verstappen already sealed the drivers' title two races back at the Las Vegas GP, his weekend in Abu Dhabi has already been blighted by performance issues.

READ MORE: Ferrari show great pace as Hamilton ROARS back

The Red Bull star endured a difficult Friday, where the RB20 struggled around the Yas Marina Circuit and finished FP2 in P17.

Meanwhile, McLaren and Ferrari will battle it out for the top spot in qualifying, as they each look to secure the constructors' title in Abu Dhabi.

Regardless of where Charles Leclerc finishes in qualifying on Saturday, however, the Ferrari star will receive a 10-place grid drop after making a battery pack change on Friday.

Can Carlos Sainz help Ferrari to the constructors' trophy in his last race with the team, or will McLaren seize the advantage in qualifying?

Will Ferrari or McLaren come out on top in Abu Dhabi?

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, December 7, 2024

The qualifying session in Abu Dhabi kicks off today at 6pm local time, a few hours after the sprint race.

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (GST): 6pm Saturday
United Kingdom (GMT): 2pm Saturday
Central European Time: 3pm Saturday
United States (EST): 9am Saturday
United States (CST): 8am Saturday
United States (PST): 6am Saturday
Australia (AEDT): 1am Sunday
Australia (AWST): 10pm Saturday
Australia (ACDT): 12:30am Sunday
Mexico: 8am Saturday
Japan (JST): 11pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 4pm Saturday
Egypt (EET): 4pm Saturday
China (CST): 10pm Saturday
India (IST): 7:30pm Saturday
Brazil: 11am Saturday
Singapore: 10pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 5pm Saturday
Turkey: 5pm Saturday

How to watch the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: New FIA F1 chief sends new rule warning to drivers and teams

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Ferrari McLaren Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc
F1 star hit with LATE Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FIA investigation
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 star hit with LATE Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FIA investigation

  • 1 uur geleden
Ferrari star demoted to LAST at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying

Ferrari star demoted to LAST at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • 2 uur geleden

Latest News

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying Results: Verstappen beaten by HAAS as Hamilton out early

  • Today 16:12
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 champ survives CLOSE ENCOUNTER with animal at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • 46 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

F1 star hit with LATE Abu Dhabi Grand Prix FIA investigation

  • 1 uur geleden
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying

Ferrari star demoted to LAST at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

  • 2 uur geleden
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying

Hamilton KNOCKED OUT by track furniture in Abu Dhabi Grand Prix shocker

  • Today 16:43
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Practice

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Results Today: STRONG showing makes major title race statement

  • Today 12:40
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x