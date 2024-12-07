F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying Today: Start time, TV channel and live stream

The final qualifying session of the season will get underway today (Saturday December 7), at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Whilst Max Verstappen already sealed the drivers' title two races back at the Las Vegas GP, his weekend in Abu Dhabi has already been blighted by performance issues.

The Red Bull star endured a difficult Friday, where the RB20 struggled around the Yas Marina Circuit and finished FP2 in P17.

Meanwhile, McLaren and Ferrari will battle it out for the top spot in qualifying, as they each look to secure the constructors' title in Abu Dhabi.

Regardless of where Charles Leclerc finishes in qualifying on Saturday, however, the Ferrari star will receive a 10-place grid drop after making a battery pack change on Friday.

Can Carlos Sainz help Ferrari to the constructors' trophy in his last race with the team, or will McLaren seize the advantage in qualifying?

Will Ferrari or McLaren come out on top in Abu Dhabi?

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, December 7, 2024

The qualifying session in Abu Dhabi kicks off today at 6pm local time, a few hours after the sprint race.

Find the session start times and day converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (GST): 6pm Saturday

United Kingdom (GMT): 2pm Saturday

Central European Time: 3pm Saturday

United States (EST): 9am Saturday

United States (CST): 8am Saturday

United States (PST): 6am Saturday

Australia (AEDT): 1am Sunday

Australia (AWST): 10pm Saturday

Australia (ACDT): 12:30am Sunday

Mexico: 8am Saturday

Japan (JST): 11pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 4pm Saturday

Egypt (EET): 4pm Saturday

China (CST): 10pm Saturday

India (IST): 7:30pm Saturday

Brazil: 11am Saturday

Singapore: 10pm Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 5pm Saturday

Turkey: 5pm Saturday



How to watch the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

