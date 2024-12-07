F1 confirm brand NEW deal ahead of 2025 season

Formula 1 have confirmed a brand new deal for a race on the calendar ahead of the 2025 season.

Earlier this week, F1 revealed the shock news that Zandvoort would be leaving the calendar after 2026, despite the popularity of the Dutch GP due to home hero Max Verstappen.

The circuit will host two more grands prix in 2025 and 2026, before the circuit leaves the calendar.

However, as one track plans to make its departure it has been announced that one will remain, in an extensive deal.

Zandvoort will leave the F1 calendar after 2026

Max Verstappen's success has ushered in the return of the Dutch GP

Chinese GP signs brand new deal with Formula 1

The Chinese Grand Prix has signed a brand new five-year deal with F1, which will ensure the race remains on the grid until 2030.

F1 first hosted the Chinese GP in 2004, with the inaugural race won by the Ferrari of Rubens Barrichello.

The Shanghai International Circuit returned this year after a five year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and was won by none other than four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

The Chinese GP will remain on the calendar until 2030

“Our return to China this season for the first time since 2019 was a fantastic moment for the sport, and it is incredible to see the levels of support that we enjoy in the country continuing to grow year-on-year,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

“Shanghai is an incredible city, and the racetrack is a wonderful test for our drivers, so I am delighted that Formula 1 will continue its successful partnership with the Chinese Grand Prix for a further five years.

“I want to thank our promoter for their continued commitment and passion, and I look forward to returning to Shanghai in the new year.”

