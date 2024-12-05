Axed US F1 star gets NEW seat for 2025

Former Formula 1 driver Logan Sargeant has found himself a new racing seat for 2025, it has been announced.

Sargeant — born in Florida — made his F1 debut with Williams in 2023 having previously raced in Formula 2 and Formula 3.

It was a tough rookie campaign for Sargeant though, but to their credit, Williams stuck by their driver into 2024, backing him to improve.

This, unfortunately, failed to materialize, with Williams ultimately pulling the plug on Sargeant's stay with them after a huge crash at the Dutch Grand Prix in August.

Logan Sargeant was fired by Williams after a huge crash at the Dutch GP

Logan Sargeant returns

Losing a seat mid-season was undoubtedly a big blow for the American to take, no matter how much he was struggling on track.

Now, though, he is clearly keen to get back to racing with the 2025 season fast approaching.

Recently, for example, Sargeant completed an IndyCar test at Thermal with Meyer Shank Racing, and now, it has been confirmed he has a new seat for next season.

IDEC Sport has announced that Sargeant is set to race with the team in the European Le Mans series in 2025, driving the #18 car in the LMP2 category.

Sargeant will drive alongside former IndyNXT star Jamie Chadwick and Mathys Jaubert.

.@IDECSportRacing sees bigger in 2025 with Genesis Magma Racing. 👀



Ahead of their @FIAWEC debut in 2026, Genesis Magma Racing is collaborating with IDEC Sport to field an LMP2 entry with an incredible lineup for the 2025 #ELMS season.@LoganSargeant, @JamieChadwick and… pic.twitter.com/gwBx7fsweg — European Le Mans Series (@EuropeanLMS) December 4, 2024

What is the European Le Mans series?

According to their website, the ELMS consists of: "Six 4-hour races on Europe's most technical and demanding circuits" and is the "perfect proving ground for any competitor wishing to take on the challenge of the next stage on the endurance ladder, the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship and the pinnacle of the sport, the 24 Hours of Le Mans".

The ELMS website continues: "The ELMS features full grids of 43 cars across the four classes – LMP2, LMP2 Pro/Am, LMP3 and LMGT3 - with the ultimate prize of an automatic invitation to Le Mans on offer for the very best teams in each category – LMP2 champion and runner up; LMP2 Pro/Am, LMP3 and LMGT3 champions will receive an automatic invitation to the 24 Hours of Le Mans at the end of the season."

