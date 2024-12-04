McLaren officially confirm driver SWAP ahead of Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend

McLaren have announced some exciting driver news ahead of this weekend's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The race in Abu Dhabi is the 2024 season finale and McLaren head into the weekend leading the constructors' standings with 640 points on the board.

Ferrari trail McLaren by 21 points, however, meaning the charge for glory will go down to the wire on Sunday.

If McLaren can take advantage of their current points lead and convert it into a title win, it will be the team's first constructors' championship since the 1998 season.

McLaren can win the constructors' championship in Abu Dhabi

McLaren replace driver for Abu Dhabi FP1

Ahead of McLaren's journey to the Yas Marina Circuit this weekend, the constructors' championship leaders have announced they will be replacing Oscar Piastri for the first practice session of the team's vital weekend.

Ryo Hirakawa is set to make his competitive F1 debut in Piastri's place for FP1 at the Abu Dhabi GP, completing the requirement for each team to run rookies in two Free Practice sessions throughout the season.

McLaren's first rookie run was handed to Pato O'Ward at his home grand prix earlier this year in Mexico, with the IndyCar star now also confirmed to be taking part in the annual Young Driver Test on Tuesday 10th December.

Hirakawa joined McLaren's Driver Development program as a reserve driver in September of last year and according to the team 'plays a key role in simulator development at the McLaren Technology Centre'.

As part of the announcement, McLaren also confirmed that Hirakawa has driven for the team in multiple private tests in both 2023's MCL35M and 2024's MCL36.

Behind the wheel of the MCL38! 🤝



We’re pleased to announce that our reserve driver, @RyoHirakawa, will take part in FP1 in Abu Dhabi and @PatricioOWard will drive in the post-season Young Drivers Test. 🤩 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) December 2, 2024

