Official statement reveals NEW F1 role for IndyCar star

IndyCar star Pato O'Ward has been given a new role with the McLaren Formula 1 team.

O'Ward has been racing in IndyCar since 2021, claiming seven victories and 26 podiums in that time.

He narrowly missed out on Indy500 success in 2024, being passed at the last by Josef Newgarden.

The 25-year-old is a member of the McLaren driver development programme, and has acted as the team's reserve driver throughout the 2024 season, taking part in FP1 during the Mexican Grand Prix, in his home country.

O'Ward given McLaren F1 opportunity

O'Ward has been in and around the McLaren F1 setup for some time now, taking part in practice sessions in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

With McLaren's supremely talented young drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris signed on contracts until at least the end of the 2026 season, O'Ward's chances of becoming a full-time racer with the F1 team are unlikely.

However, with two new seats guaranteed to be on the grid in 2026 thanks to the new General Motors/Cadillac entry, O'Ward may yet get an opportunity to have a bigger role in the sport.

Now, it has been announced that O'Ward will get another opportunity to drive McLaren's 2024 car, being announced as a driver for the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

Ryo Hiarakawa has also been announced to be replacing Piastri during FP1 at the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP.

