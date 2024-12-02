close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Official statement reveals NEW F1 role for IndyCar star

Official statement reveals NEW F1 role for IndyCar star

Official statement reveals NEW F1 role for IndyCar star

Official statement reveals NEW F1 role for IndyCar star

IndyCar star Pato O'Ward has been given a new role with the McLaren Formula 1 team.

O'Ward has been racing in IndyCar since 2021, claiming seven victories and 26 podiums in that time.

READ MORE: FIA confirm late penalty after Qatar Grand Prix

He narrowly missed out on Indy500 success in 2024, being passed at the last by Josef Newgarden.

The 25-year-old is a member of the McLaren driver development programme, and has acted as the team's reserve driver throughout the 2024 season, taking part in FP1 during the Mexican Grand Prix, in his home country.

Pato O'Ward narrowly missed out on Indy500 success

O'Ward given McLaren F1 opportunity

O'Ward has been in and around the McLaren F1 setup for some time now, taking part in practice sessions in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

With McLaren's supremely talented young drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris signed on contracts until at least the end of the 2026 season, O'Ward's chances of becoming a full-time racer with the F1 team are unlikely.

However, with two new seats guaranteed to be on the grid in 2026 thanks to the new General Motors/Cadillac entry, O'Ward may yet get an opportunity to have a bigger role in the sport.

Now, it has been announced that O'Ward will get another opportunity to drive McLaren's 2024 car, being announced as a driver for the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

Ryo Hiarakawa has also been announced to be replacing Piastri during FP1 at the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP.

READ MORE: Audi announce NINE-FIGURE sale of team stake to state group

Related

McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri IndyCar Pato O'Ward Josef Newgarden
Axed F1 star confirms IndyCar TALKS
Latest F1 News

Axed F1 star confirms IndyCar TALKS

  • November 29, 2024 02:00
Penske hints at EXCITING IndyCar and NASCAR collaboration
NASCAR & IndyCar

Penske hints at EXCITING IndyCar and NASCAR collaboration

  • November 28, 2024 02:00

Latest News

F1 News & Gossip

F1 champion tips IndyCar star for STUNNING move away from series

  • 9 minutes ago
NASCAR News

Busch paint scheme BANNED by NASCAR

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Social

Ricciardo RETURN teased by official F1 account

  • Yesterday 23:59
McLaren F1 News

Official statement reveals NEW F1 role for IndyCar star

  • Yesterday 22:00
Latest F1 News

Hamilton issues F1 'break' verdict at torrid Qatar Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 20:00
Qatar Grand Prix

Four things you might have missed at the Qatar Grand Prix: Record Perez woes and sporting royalty

  • Yesterday 18:01
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x