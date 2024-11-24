Ferrari boosted by DRAMATIC start at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Ferrari got a brilliant start at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday night, boosting their constructors' championship chances.

The Scuderia saw their cars start second and fourth, but were second and third by the end of the first lap – with their rivals initially struggling.

Red Bull suffered a blow to their constructors' title chances after Sergio Perez failed to make any ground during the earlier stages of the race.

The Mexican star once again made a Q1 exit on Friday, and slipped down to P16 during the opening stages of the grand prix.

Not only was this a blow to Red Bull's championship chances, but also McLaren's, who both languished towards the bottom of the top ten.

Lando Norris failed to get ahead of his championship rival Max Verstappen and remained in P6, whilst Oscar Piastri was in P8 and was noted for a false start.

More to follow...

