F1 team suffer Las Vegas Grand Prix NIGHTMARE after shock red flag
F1 team suffer Las Vegas Grand Prix NIGHTMARE after shock red flag
Williams' Formula 1 woes continued on Thursday in Las Vegas, with Alex Albon bringing out the only red flag of the first day's running.
The team's senior driver spent much of FP2 stuck in the garage with a fuel issue, before being sent out after mechanics swarmed the car in an attempt to solve the issue.
READ MORE: F1 Las Vegas GP Results Today: Verstappen struggles as Hamilton STUNS
Albon came to a halt in the middle sector, which paused the session as the Williams star climbed out of his car in a nightmare start to the weekend.
Williams endure nightmare start at Las Vegas GP
Prior to the Las Vegas GP weekend, rumours circulated that Williams would be unable to compete this weekend due to a lack of spare parts from their three crashes in Brazil.
Both Albon and Franco Colapinto crashed in qualifying in Sao Paulo, with the former unable to take part in the race where his team-mate also failed to finish.
However, team boss James Vowles rubbished these rumours in the lead up to the race weekend, but admitted that the lack of spare parts could contribute to set-up issues in Las Vegas.
Thankfully, Albon's exit from FP2 was achieved without further damage to his Williams, where his car just missed the barriers.
READ MORE: Las Vegas Grand Prix: STAGGERING drink prices revealed at F1's showpiece event
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Las Vegas GP Results Today: Hamilton comeback continues as Verstappen struggles again
- 3 uur geleden
F1 Las Vegas GP Results Today: Verstappen struggles as Hamilton STUNS
- Today 04:52
F1 team suffer Las Vegas Grand Prix NIGHTMARE after shock red flag
- 3 uur geleden
FIA introduce RULE CHANGE to close loophole after Red Bull complaint
- Today 06:00
Drive to Survive legend makes SHOCK statement over Netflix show
- Today 03:12
Las Vegas Grand Prix: STAGGERING drink prices revealed at F1's showpiece event
- Today 02:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec