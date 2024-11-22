close global

F1 team suffer Las Vegas Grand Prix NIGHTMARE after shock red flag

Williams' Formula 1 woes continued on Thursday in Las Vegas, with Alex Albon bringing out the only red flag of the first day's running.

The team's senior driver spent much of FP2 stuck in the garage with a fuel issue, before being sent out after mechanics swarmed the car in an attempt to solve the issue.

Albon came to a halt in the middle sector, which paused the session as the Williams star climbed out of his car in a nightmare start to the weekend.

Alex Albon's Las Vegas GP weekend has got off to a poor start

Williams endure nightmare start at Las Vegas GP

Prior to the Las Vegas GP weekend, rumours circulated that Williams would be unable to compete this weekend due to a lack of spare parts from their three crashes in Brazil.

Both Albon and Franco Colapinto crashed in qualifying in Sao Paulo, with the former unable to take part in the race where his team-mate also failed to finish.

However, team boss James Vowles rubbished these rumours in the lead up to the race weekend, but admitted that the lack of spare parts could contribute to set-up issues in Las Vegas.

Thankfully, Albon's exit from FP2 was achieved without further damage to his Williams, where his car just missed the barriers.

