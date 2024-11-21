F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice Today: start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream
The Las Vegas Grand Prix returns as Formula 1 heads to Nevada in the final three races of the 2024 season.
Max Verstappen's stunning victory in Brazil has extended his lead to Lando Norris by 62 points at the top of the drivers' standings, and heads into Las Vegas with the championship within his grasp.
The McLaren star received a severe blow to his championship chances in Sao Paulo, as a red flag provided his rival with an advantage, and Norris finished the race in P6.
Verstappen can win the world title in Las Vegas this weekend if he emerges victorious, or if he finishes ahead of Norris in any position.
However, a victory is not guaranteed for the three-time world champion, with not only McLaren expected to be strong, but also Ferrari.
Can Ferrari disrupt a Las Vegas championship showdown, or will Verstappen be able to claim his fourth championship down the iconic strip?
F1 Practice times - Las Vegas Grand Prix
The action starts today (Thursday, November 21) with FP1 at 6:30pm local time (PST), followed by FP2 at 10pm. Then, on Friday, FP3 gets underway at 6:30pm, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 10pm.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Las Vegas Grand Prix FP1 - Thursday, November 21 2024
Local time (PST): 6:30pm Thursday
United Kingdom (GMT): 2:30am Friday
Central European Time (CET): 3:30am Friday
United States (EST): 9:30pm Thursday
United States (CST): 8:30pm Thursday
Australia (AEST): 1:30pm Friday
Australia (AWST): 10:30am Friday
Australia (ACST): 1pm Friday
Mexico (CST): 8:30pm Thursday
Japan (JST): 11:30am Friday
South Africa (SAST): 4:30am Friday
Egypt (EET): 4:30am Friday
China (CST): 10:30am Friday
India (IST): 8am Friday
Brazil (BRT): 11:30pm Thursday
Singapore (SGT): 10:30am Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 5:30am Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST): 6:30am Friday
Turkey (EEST): 5:30am Friday
Las Vegas Grand Prix FP2 - Thursday, November 21 2024
Local time (PST): 10pm Thursday
United Kingdom (GMT): 6am Friday
Central European Time (CET): 7am Friday
United States (EST): 1am Friday
United States (CST): 12am Friday
Australia (AEST): 5pm Friday
Australia (AWST): 2pm Friday
Australia (ACST): 4:30pm Friday
Mexico (CST): 12am Friday
Japan (JST): 3pm Friday
South Africa (SAST): 8am Friday
Egypt (EET): 8am Friday
China (CST): 2pm Friday
India (IST): 11:30am Friday
Brazil (BRT): 3am Friday
Singapore (SGT): 2pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 9am Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST): 10am Friday
Turkey (EEST): 9am Friday
Las Vegas Grand Prix FP3 - Friday, November 22 2024
Local time (PST): 6:30pm Friday
United Kingdom (GMT): 2:30am Saturday
Central European Time (CET): 3:30am Saturday
United States (EST): 9:30pm Friday
United States (CST): 8:30pm Friday
Australia (AEST): 1:30pm Saturday
Australia (AWST): 10:30am Saturday
Australia (ACST): 1pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 8:30pm Friday
Japan (JST): 11:30am Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 4:30am Saturday
Egypt (EET): 4:30am Saturday
China (CST): 10:30am Saturday
India (IST): 8:30am Saturday
Brazil (BRT): 11:30pm Friday
Singapore (SGT): 10:30am Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST): 5:30am Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST): 6:30am Saturday
Turkey (EEST): 5:30am Saturday
How to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
