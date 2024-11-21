F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Practice Today: start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

The Las Vegas Grand Prix returns as Formula 1 heads to Nevada in the final three races of the 2024 season.

Max Verstappen's stunning victory in Brazil has extended his lead to Lando Norris by 62 points at the top of the drivers' standings, and heads into Las Vegas with the championship within his grasp.

The McLaren star received a severe blow to his championship chances in Sao Paulo, as a red flag provided his rival with an advantage, and Norris finished the race in P6.

Verstappen can win the world title in Las Vegas this weekend if he emerges victorious, or if he finishes ahead of Norris in any position.

However, a victory is not guaranteed for the three-time world champion, with not only McLaren expected to be strong, but also Ferrari.

Can Ferrari disrupt a Las Vegas championship showdown, or will Verstappen be able to claim his fourth championship down the iconic strip?

F1 Practice times - Las Vegas Grand Prix

The action starts today (Thursday, November 21) with FP1 at 6:30pm local time (PST), followed by FP2 at 10pm. Then, on Friday, FP3 gets underway at 6:30pm, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 10pm.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Las Vegas Grand Prix FP1 - Thursday, November 21 2024

Local time (PST): 6:30pm Thursday

United Kingdom (GMT): 2:30am Friday

Central European Time (CET): 3:30am Friday

United States (EST): 9:30pm Thursday

United States (CST): 8:30pm Thursday

Australia (AEST): 1:30pm Friday

Australia (AWST): 10:30am Friday

Australia (ACST): 1pm Friday

Mexico (CST): 8:30pm Thursday

Japan (JST): 11:30am Friday

South Africa (SAST): 4:30am Friday

Egypt (EET): 4:30am Friday

China (CST): 10:30am Friday

India (IST): 8am Friday

Brazil (BRT): 11:30pm Thursday

Singapore (SGT): 10:30am Friday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 5:30am Friday

United Arab Emirates (GST): 6:30am Friday

Turkey (EEST): 5:30am Friday



Las Vegas Grand Prix FP2 - Thursday, November 21 2024

Local time (PST): 10pm Thursday

United Kingdom (GMT): 6am Friday

Central European Time (CET): 7am Friday

United States (EST): 1am Friday

United States (CST): 12am Friday

Australia (AEST): 5pm Friday

Australia (AWST): 2pm Friday

Australia (ACST): 4:30pm Friday

Mexico (CST): 12am Friday

Japan (JST): 3pm Friday

South Africa (SAST): 8am Friday

Egypt (EET): 8am Friday

China (CST): 2pm Friday

India (IST): 11:30am Friday

Brazil (BRT): 3am Friday

Singapore (SGT): 2pm Friday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 9am Friday

United Arab Emirates (GST): 10am Friday

Turkey (EEST): 9am Friday



Las Vegas Grand Prix FP3 - Friday, November 22 2024

Local time (PST): 6:30pm Friday

United Kingdom (GMT): 2:30am Saturday

Central European Time (CET): 3:30am Saturday

United States (EST): 9:30pm Friday

United States (CST): 8:30pm Friday

Australia (AEST): 1:30pm Saturday

Australia (AWST): 10:30am Saturday

Australia (ACST): 1pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 8:30pm Friday

Japan (JST): 11:30am Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 4:30am Saturday

Egypt (EET): 4:30am Saturday

China (CST): 10:30am Saturday

India (IST): 8:30am Saturday

Brazil (BRT): 11:30pm Friday

Singapore (SGT): 10:30am Saturday

Saudi Arabia (AST): 5:30am Saturday

United Arab Emirates (GST): 6:30am Saturday

Turkey (EEST): 5:30am Saturday



How to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

