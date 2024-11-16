Las Vegas Grand Prix changes CONFIRMED following complaints

A key Las Vegas official has explained changes that have been made to this year's Las Vegas Grand Prix following complaints from local businesses about last year's event.

The 2023 Las Vegas GP was the first Formula 1 race to take place in the iconic city for 39 years, and was the inaugural event using the Las Vegas Street Circuit.

READ MORE: Red Bull in '$20 MILLION offer' to replace struggling Perez

One of F1's standout events, the race passes the world famous Las Vegas Strip, as the glitz and glamour of the city are intertwined with fast-paced racing action.

Last year's inaugural event was won by Max Verstappen, who was quickly whisked away in a limousine following post-race interviews next to the Fountains of Bellagio.

The 2023 Las Vegas GP was won by Max Verstappen

Las Vegas GP 2024 changes

The 2023 event was not without its problems, however, with fans left furious following lengthy Friday practice delays due to a drain cover problem, with FP2 eventually getting underway without the presence of fans who had paid good money to be there.

On top of this, many complaints were made about the impact of the race weekend on businesses along the Strip, with some being pincered in between the Strip and Koval Lane, both of which form part of the 3.8-mile track.

Two businesses jointly sued the Las Vegas GP in the aftermath of last year's event, citing 'wrongful interference with business rights' and demanding compensation for lost revenue.

On top of this, residents complained in the build up to the race about the disruption to their daily commutes, with levels of disruption changing week by week without proper communication.

Now, Steve Hill, the CEO and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) has explained how this year's event has been different in the lead up.

"We had eight months building a circuit and lining the barricades and all that, so it was an amazing accomplishment that Liberty Media and the Formula 1 folks did, but it was tough on the city," Hill told Motorsport.com about the 2023 event.

"It's a tough race to put on, down one of the busiest streets in the world. We didn't want to have to do that to the community on a repetitive basis, and we knew we weren't going to have to because we don't have to build a new roadway every year.

"We learned a lot from last year and the grand prix learned a lot from last year, and this year has really been very smooth and has not been disruptive."

"This year the community knows more [on] what to expect," Hill continued. "It needs to work for everybody, it needs to work for the businesses, the sponsors of the race, the resort community and it needs to work for the community itself. This year I think we are much closer to that balance than we were last year."

READ MORE: Announcement confirms Vettel RETURN in stunning move

Related