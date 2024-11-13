close global

Penske reacts as NASCAR team hit MAJOR milestone

NASCAR team owner Roger Penske has offered his verdict on Joey Logano's Cup Series Championship win, with his team hitting a major milestone on Sunday as the triumph was secured.

The #22 driver's win at Phoenix on Sunday marked three consecutive championships for Team Penske, with Ryan Blaney having won in 2023, and Logano in 2022.

This latest triumph also takes the team's total tally of Cup Series championships to five, and their total wins in the Cup Series to a mightily impressive 150.

Penske reacts to Logano win

Speaking out on Logano's performance at Phoenix, Penske hailed it as 'amazing'.

"I think you saw, I think it was two-thirds of the way through the race, when he came up and got right to the lead there, [it] was amazing," Penske explained to the media.

"And I knew we had good cars all day, but how this place is and even at the end there when we had three Chevies ahead of us on that restart, I was really concerned to be honest with you.

"But Joey had a mega restart, and once Blaney got clear, the next thing they had to race each other, which was a little concerning to me, to be honest with you.

"It's one thing if you're racing at a normal track, but when you're racing for the championship, you never know what's going to happen."

Joey Logano is now a three-time Cup Series champion

With success for the team in IMSA, too, only the IndyCar championship evaded the Penske brand in 2024, although, Josef Newgarden did win the Indy500. As a result, Penske believes the season is right up there for his team.

"I guess you'd have to say it's probably, if not the best, one of the best," he replied when asked where the year ranked.

"I think that obviously not to win the IndyCar championship, which of course it's where we all start and build our first racing team, was disappointing.

Penske finished: "Ganassi, you have to give him credit. He continues to put up great numbers with his guys."

x