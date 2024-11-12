Jordan-owned NASCAR team future 'TO BE DECIDED'

What the future holds for 23XI Racing - the team co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and NASCAR star Denny Hamlin - is 'to be decided' according to the latter of those names.

After refusing to sign up to NASCAR's new charter agreement, 23XI Racing and one other team - Front Row Motorsports - decided to sue NASCAR, alleging that the series uses 'anti-competitive practices' to prevent competition.

In recent days, the first ruling from the case came after the team filed a preliminary injunction to keep their charters whilst the lawsuit was ongoing, which would have secured their spot on the grid next season.

However, this was denied by a judge, and although the team plan to appeal, they now face the possibility of competing as 'open teams' next year, which, according to reports, results in a significant loss of revenue.

Michael Jordan co-founded 23XI Racing in 2020

Hamlin: It's a nervous time

When discussing racing in 2025, Hamlin confessed: "I think it's all TBD [to be decided],"

"There's certain agreements that we're going to have to navigate, so I hope so."

The #11 Cup Series driver went on to add: "Certainly, it’s a nervous time for me and we just hope that this thing gets resolved in a peaceful manner or in a correct manner to fix it,"

"I’m just – it’s got its ups and downs for sure, but it’s difficult because you can’t control it right? I can’t rely on my instincts or things like that to change the outcome or the results. It’s just the facts are the facts.

Denny Hamlin co-owns 23XI Racing alongside Jordan

"I’ve just never been a part of anything like this, but certainly hate that we’re in the situation that we’re in after everything that we’ve put into the support over the last four years.”

After the injunction was rejected, 23XI experienced more disappointment on track over the weekend as #45 driver Tyler Reddick missed out on the Cup Series Championship.

Having made it to the championship four, Reddick could only finish 6th in Phoenix on Sunday, behind rivals William Byron, Ryan Blaney, and 2024 champion Joey Logano.

