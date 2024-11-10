Hamilton change confirmed by Mercedes before next race

Mercedes have announced a change regarding Lewis Hamilton, ahead of the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Brit's upcoming move to Ferrari for the 2025 season means that he's entering the last three years of a legendary partnership with the Silver Arrows.

Despite achieving six world titles and breaking countless records with the team, his final season at Mercedes has been blighted with the fluctuating performance of the W15.

Hamilton’s recent results in Austin, Mexico and Brazil have left the champion frustrated, and has delivered a series of defeated post-race interviews as he appears puzzled by Mercedes’ struggles.

Lewis Hamilton will move to Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton's final season with Mercedes has delivered mixed results

When will Lewis Hamilton move to Ferrari?

The Brit will be replaced at Mercedes by youngster Kimi Antonelli, who will make his full-time debut in 2025.

Until then Hamilton will attempt to maximise his results with the team in his final races, but will be undoubtedly looking at Ferrari who have demonstrated strong pace in recent outings.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz won the US and Mexican GPs respectively, helping their team jump past Red Bull for second in the constructors' championship.

However, Hamilton will have to wait until 2025 to reap the benefits of Ferrari’s new-found pace, where he will look to achieve a record breaking eighth world title.

Mercedes have announced a Hamilton change ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with a post on X.

Following a competition where UK students designed a new helmet for the champion, Mercedes have revealed the winning designs that Hamilton will wear at the upcoming races.

We asked. You delivered 👏 We teamed up with @INEOS and @INEOSHygienics to challenge UK students to design a helmet for Lewis



From nearly 2,000 entries, we're proud to announce the three winning designs. A huge thanks to all who participated! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0LSMyjaWgf — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) November 8, 2024

“We asked. You delivered,” the team wrote on X.

“We teamed up with @INEOS and @INEOSHygienics to challenge UK students to design a helmet for Lewis

“From nearly 2,000 entries, we're proud to announce the three winning designs. A huge thanks to all who participated!”

