Hamlin slams NASCAR playoffs system in BRUTAL Logano rant
Denny Hamlin has slammed NASCAR’s playoff system in a brutal rant concerning Joey Logano’s spot in the Championship 4.
The 2024 NASCAR Cup Series champion will be decided at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, as Logano Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Tyler Reddick all fight for the title.
It has been a week of controversy in NASCAR, with Chevrolet under fire for their team tactics during the Xfinity 500, where Austin Dillon and Ross Chastain worked with the team to protect Byron’s position and therefore place in the Championship 4.
Not only were Dillon, Chastain and Bubba Wallace hit with a 50 point deduction and $100,000 fine each, but their respective teams received the same punishment in addition to the suspension of key figures.
Denny Hamlin criticizes current playoff system in NASCAR
As the season comes to a close its not just Martinsville on people's minds, with Hamlin hitting out at NASCAR itself over their playoff system and specifically Logano’s place in the title showdown.
The 34-year-old secured a spot in the Championship 4 after his victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, executing a fuel strategy that allowed him to stay out and stretch his usage to the end of the race.
“That takes a spot from some of your big winners. The most dominating drivers of the year are out because of one race,” Denny Hamlin said via his Actions Detrimental podcast.
“This is the downside to the format. There is very few people out there that believes this system rewards the most deserving champion.”
“I can tell you this and it’s not their fault or his fault or anyone. But if Joey Logano wins this title, there is going to be a wrath on social media about this format.”
