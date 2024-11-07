Dale Earnhardt Jr. calls for driver SUSPENSIONS after Martinsville controversy

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has called for three drivers to be suspended after controversy in Martinsville last weekend.

As the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Championship comes to a close, the title will be contested between Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick and William Byron.

The latter’s entrance into the final four was the result of major controversy, after Chevrolet came under fire for their team tactics at the Xfinity 500.

Austin Dillon and Ross Chastain drove behind Byron side-by-side in order to protect his position and therefore his spot in the finale, with NASCAR investigating their teams after a series of team radio messages.

William Byron's entrance into the Championship 4 has caused controversy

Have Dillon and Chastain been punished for their Martinsville antics?

NASCAR has since slammed the teams of Dillon, Chastain and Bubba Wallace with a host of severe penalties, for what they have deemed race manipulation, with the crew chief, spotter, and one team executive from all three outfits suspended.

Dillon, Chastain and Wallace have all been docked 50 points and fined $100,000, but some have called for the driver themselves to be suspended including Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“I saw Jeff Gluck comment immediately he didn’t think this was enough, and I can understand that. It’s kind of how I felt,” he said on the Dale Jr. Download.

“I honestly don’t know much $100,000 hurts. …I think in some cases drivers have paid their own fines, in other cases, the team has backed them up.”

“I think it’s a lot of money, I think the points are a lot, that’s for sure. But I still stand by the idea that to really get someone’s attention, I think parking them a race is the way it goes.

“Some people have said to my idea of parking the drivers, ‘Oh no, no, no. The drivers were just doing what they were told.’ Yes, you’re right.

“Is parking the drivers a little bit misguided? Absolutely. But what it does is it will be enough of a deterrent for someone to not do it again.”

