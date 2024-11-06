NASCAR announce NINE suspensions after Martinsville race

NASCAR have announced nine suspensions among a plethora of punishments given out following a thrilling Xfinity 500 at the Martinsville Speedway last weekend.

Defending champion Ryan Blaney won the penultimate race of the season to put himself into championship contention heading into the final race of the season, where he will compete with three others for the title in Phoenix.

Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick and William Byron will also compete for the championship in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race on Sunday.

Christopher Bell suffered heartbreak in Martinsville, being penalised for a move on Ross Chastain that dropped him out of the Championship 4 in the very last corner.

NASCAR issue huge penalties

That wasn't the only controversy of the race in Martinsville, however, with the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of Austin Dillon, and the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet of Ross Chastain appearing to form a rolling roadblock behind Byron, protecting the No. 24's Championship 4 status.

Now, NASCAR have decided to act, having reviewed radio communications, but the Championship 4 will remain the same heading into Phoenix.

They have penalised Dillon, Chastain and the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota of Bubba Wallace with what they deem to be race manipulation, docking 50 driver and owner points, issuing $100,000 fines, and suspending nine people in relation to the incident.

Spotters, crew chiefs and key team executives from all three teams have been handed one-race suspensions.

All three teams are set to appeal their punishments, with 23XI Racing announcing their appeal via their social media page.

