NASCAR announce NINE suspensions after Martinsville race
NASCAR announce NINE suspensions after Martinsville race
NASCAR have announced nine suspensions among a plethora of punishments given out following a thrilling Xfinity 500 at the Martinsville Speedway last weekend.
Defending champion Ryan Blaney won the penultimate race of the season to put himself into championship contention heading into the final race of the season, where he will compete with three others for the title in Phoenix.
READ MORE: Childress makes DAMNING revelation after Jordan and Hamlin file NASCAR lawsuit
Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick and William Byron will also compete for the championship in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race on Sunday.
Christopher Bell suffered heartbreak in Martinsville, being penalised for a move on Ross Chastain that dropped him out of the Championship 4 in the very last corner.
NASCAR issue huge penalties
That wasn't the only controversy of the race in Martinsville, however, with the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of Austin Dillon, and the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet of Ross Chastain appearing to form a rolling roadblock behind Byron, protecting the No. 24's Championship 4 status.
Now, NASCAR have decided to act, having reviewed radio communications, but the Championship 4 will remain the same heading into Phoenix.
They have penalised Dillon, Chastain and the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota of Bubba Wallace with what they deem to be race manipulation, docking 50 driver and owner points, issuing $100,000 fines, and suspending nine people in relation to the incident.
Spotters, crew chiefs and key team executives from all three teams have been handed one-race suspensions.
All three teams are set to appeal their punishments, with 23XI Racing announcing their appeal via their social media page.
READ MORE: Michael Jordan team SUE NASCAR after 'very serious threat'
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR driver reveals key reason for ABRUPT switch to IndyCar
- 3 uur geleden
Ricciardo F1 future given MAJOR update following 2025 lineup announcement
- Yesterday 23:59
NASCAR announce NINE suspensions after Martinsville race
- Yesterday 19:00
NASCAR linked with SHOCK move to Saudi Arabia
- Yesterday 17:01
Who is Gabriel Bortoleto? Audi F1's NEW driver signing
- Yesterday 16:03
F1 team confirm 2025 driver lineup as TWO drivers AXED
- Yesterday 15:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec