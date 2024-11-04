close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
NASCAR team accused of ‘MANIPULATING’ Martinsville race

NASCAR team accused of ‘MANIPULATING’ Martinsville race

NASCAR team accused of ‘MANIPULATING’ Martinsville race

NASCAR team accused of ‘MANIPULATING’ Martinsville race

Chevrolet have been accused of ‘manipulating’ NASCAR after a controversial race at Martinsville Speedway.

Ryan Blaney emerged victorious from the Xfinity 500 and sealed a spot in the Championship 4, where he will try and earn a second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series title.

READ MORE: Norris name-dropped as NASCAR star Larson makes exciting F1 reveal

However, Sunday could not have gone worse for Christopher Bell at Martinsville, after he was eliminated from the championship and William Byron progressed to the showdown at the Phoenix Raceway.

The Joe Gibbs Racing star was battling Bubba Wallace for position, however rode the wall to get past in a move that has been deemed illegal since Ross Chastain attempted the same in 2022.

Ryan Blaney will attempt to defend his title at the Phoenix Raceway

Chevrolet accused of NASCAR manipulation

Bell finished the Xfinity 500 in 22nd after he was penalised, and Byron, Blaney, Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick all progressed to the championship finale.

However, Chevrolet have come under fire for their team tactics during the race when Austin Dillon and Chastain were ordered to not overtake Byron, thus protecting his position and spot in the Championship 4.

On the other hand, Bell’s Toyota team-mate Wallace slowed down to give him the position but was penalised for his ‘Hail Melon’ move.

These decisions have led to NASCAR journalist Austin Konsenski criticising the officials, and has accused them of bias after awarding Bell a penalty but not Byron.

“NASCAR looks very biased toward Chevrolet in this entire process,” he wrote on X.

“You can’t penalize one side and not penalize the other. Whether it’s 3 drivers in the championship or Kyle Larson added, I’m not sure how Chevrolet’s race manipulation is ignored. Something needs to be done."

READ MORE: Update emerges on NASCAR star's dad after Busch BRAWL

Related

NASCAR Cup Series Ryan Blaney Christopher Bell Chevrolet Martinsville Speedway
Bell left speechless after SHOCK NASCAR elimination
NASCAR News

Bell left speechless after SHOCK NASCAR elimination

  • Yesterday 19:00
NASCAR to investigate CONTROVERSIAL team radio messages from Martinsville
NASCAR News

NASCAR to investigate CONTROVERSIAL team radio messages from Martinsville

  • Yesterday 17:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Red Bull team RELEGATED following FIA announcement

  • 51 minutes ago
NASCAR News

NASCAR team accused of ‘MANIPULATING’ Martinsville race

  • 2 uur geleden
McLaren

FIA announce Norris PUNISHMENT following Brazilian GP

  • Yesterday 21:00
NASCAR News

Bell left speechless after SHOCK NASCAR elimination

  • Yesterday 19:00
NASCAR News

NASCAR to investigate CONTROVERSIAL team radio messages from Martinsville

  • Yesterday 17:00
Brazilian Grand Prix

Hamilton suggests taking F1 BREAK after nightmare Brazilian GP

  • Yesterday 15:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x