NASCAR team accused of ‘MANIPULATING’ Martinsville race

Chevrolet have been accused of ‘manipulating’ NASCAR after a controversial race at Martinsville Speedway.

Ryan Blaney emerged victorious from the Xfinity 500 and sealed a spot in the Championship 4, where he will try and earn a second consecutive NASCAR Cup Series title.

However, Sunday could not have gone worse for Christopher Bell at Martinsville, after he was eliminated from the championship and William Byron progressed to the showdown at the Phoenix Raceway.

The Joe Gibbs Racing star was battling Bubba Wallace for position, however rode the wall to get past in a move that has been deemed illegal since Ross Chastain attempted the same in 2022.

Chevrolet accused of NASCAR manipulation

Bell finished the Xfinity 500 in 22nd after he was penalised, and Byron, Blaney, Joey Logano and Tyler Reddick all progressed to the championship finale.

However, Chevrolet have come under fire for their team tactics during the race when Austin Dillon and Chastain were ordered to not overtake Byron, thus protecting his position and spot in the Championship 4.

On the other hand, Bell’s Toyota team-mate Wallace slowed down to give him the position but was penalised for his ‘Hail Melon’ move.

These decisions have led to NASCAR journalist Austin Konsenski criticising the officials, and has accused them of bias after awarding Bell a penalty but not Byron.

“NASCAR looks very biased toward Chevrolet in this entire process,” he wrote on X.

“You can’t penalize one side and not penalize the other. Whether it’s 3 drivers in the championship or Kyle Larson added, I’m not sure how Chevrolet’s race manipulation is ignored. Something needs to be done."

