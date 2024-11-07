NASCAR driver reveals key reason for ABRUPT switch to IndyCar

A NASCAR Xfinity star has revealed the reason why they have decided to make the shock switch to IndyCar for the 2025 season.

Hailie Deegan, who was racing with AM Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024, failing to achieve a top-10 finish in what was a challenging period for her and the team, will instead race in IndyNXT from 2025.

Deegan is set to be driving the No. 38 entry for HMD Motorsports in 2025, having been dropped from the AM Racing team back in July, midway through the season.

The 2024 IndyNXT series championship was won by Louis Foster, who will join the NTT IndyCar Series in 2025 with Rahal Letterman Racing.

Louis Foster won the 2024 IndyNXT championship

Deegan makes shock switch

Now, 23-year-old Deegan has opened up on her much-debated switch from the NASCAR scene to IndyCar, given a key reason for the move.

"I was like, 'OK, what's next?'," Deegan told Dirty Mo Media in an interview.

"What are we working towards next? Let's make our goals. What are we looking like budget wise and what are we looking sponsor budget wise? How are we looking for different options?

"Just kind of seeing and weighing out the pros and cons of everything. And that's when I was like, 'You know what, I feel like I'm decent friends with a few guys in the IndyCar scene and people I used to race in IndyCar.'

"I kind of was just poking around, talking a little bit. A few people that like I grew up go-karting with and like just kind of asking questions and seeing it out. I was like, 'Let's go to the IndyCar race at Iowa. Let's go check it out. Why not.'

"I like high grip stuff," Deegan continued. "I like places, tracks here are wide open a lot. I love road courses. Besides this past year, some of my best runs have been on road courses and best overall. Best qualifying and all that. The IMSA stuff on top of that, I did good on that side. So, I was like, 'Man, maybe we should really look at this avenue.'"

