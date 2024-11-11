F1 2025 driver signing set to be FIRED in shocking twist
F1 2025 driver signing set to be FIRED in shocking twist
A Formula 1 driver signed for the 2025 season could be fired before ever completing a race for his new team, it has been claimed.
The driver market this season has been a crazy one already, with several drivers set to line up for new teams in 2025, including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.
READ MORE: Mercedes announce Hamilton 'SERIOUS' punishment close
READ MORE: Ricciardo dons US franchise gear in EXCITING social post
The Brit's move to Ferrari will see 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli make his debut on the grid full-time with Mercedes, while another teen sensation in Ollie Bearman has secured a full-time seat with the Haas team.
20-year-old F2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto has recently been confirmed to be driving alongside Nico Hulkenberg at Sauber in 2025, while Alpine have put their faith in young reserve driver Jack Doohan to replace the outgoing Esteban Ocon.
Is Jack Doohan set to be replaced?
It is one driver who has not currently got a seat on the 2025 grid that is still causing a plethora of speculation, however.
Franco Colapinto has driven spectacularly well since replacing Logan Sargeant at Williams ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.
He has competed well up against his vastly more experienced team-mate Alex Albon in both qualifying and the races, perhaps leading to some regret from the Grove-based team that they acted so quickly to snap up Carlos Sainz for the 2025 season and beyond.
With a seat with Williams clearly not on the table for at least the next two seasons, Colapinto has been linked with a team switch, with Sauber/Audi and Red Bull reportedly sniffing around the Argentine's availability in the last few weeks.
Now, Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that Alpine are considering axing their new driver signing Doohan before he has even been given a chance to prove himself, in order to get Colapinto through the door.
It would be a brutal and shocking twist for Doohan, who has been patiently waiting for his chance at Alpine having been their reserve driver since the start of 2023.
GPFans has contacted Alpine for comment on the reports.
READ MORE: Hamilton shock F1 EXIT from Mercedes makes perfect sense ahead of Ferrari move
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Logano reveals key to 'SPECIAL' championship victory
- 1 uur geleden
F1 2025 driver signing set to be FIRED in shocking twist
- 3 uur geleden
Horner fuels FIERCE Hamilton rivalry with major claim on Mercedes star
- Today 15:30
NASCAR Results Today: Logano enters history books with THIRD Cup Series title
- Today 00:51
Pace car CRASHES to red flag NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race
- Yesterday 22:32
Wolff reveals BIG Mercedes release before Vegas race
- Yesterday 20:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
-
GP USA
18 - 20 Oct
Charles Leclerc
-
GP MEXICO
25 - 27 Oct
Carlos Sainz
-
GP BRAZIL
1 - 3 Nov
Max Verstappen
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec
- GP ABU DHABI 6 - 8 Dec