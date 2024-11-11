F1 2025 driver signing set to be FIRED in shocking twist

A Formula 1 driver signed for the 2025 season could be fired before ever completing a race for his new team, it has been claimed.

The driver market this season has been a crazy one already, with several drivers set to line up for new teams in 2025, including seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The Brit's move to Ferrari will see 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli make his debut on the grid full-time with Mercedes, while another teen sensation in Ollie Bearman has secured a full-time seat with the Haas team.

20-year-old F2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto has recently been confirmed to be driving alongside Nico Hulkenberg at Sauber in 2025, while Alpine have put their faith in young reserve driver Jack Doohan to replace the outgoing Esteban Ocon.

Is Jack Doohan set to be replaced?

It is one driver who has not currently got a seat on the 2025 grid that is still causing a plethora of speculation, however.

Franco Colapinto has driven spectacularly well since replacing Logan Sargeant at Williams ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

He has competed well up against his vastly more experienced team-mate Alex Albon in both qualifying and the races, perhaps leading to some regret from the Grove-based team that they acted so quickly to snap up Carlos Sainz for the 2025 season and beyond.

With a seat with Williams clearly not on the table for at least the next two seasons, Colapinto has been linked with a team switch, with Sauber/Audi and Red Bull reportedly sniffing around the Argentine's availability in the last few weeks.

Now, Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that Alpine are considering axing their new driver signing Doohan before he has even been given a chance to prove himself, in order to get Colapinto through the door.

It would be a brutal and shocking twist for Doohan, who has been patiently waiting for his chance at Alpine having been their reserve driver since the start of 2023.

GPFans has contacted Alpine for comment on the reports.

