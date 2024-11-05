Kelce and Mahomes celebrate HUGE F1 result

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have celebrated a huge F1 result and offered their congratulations via social media.

The NFL stars began their F1 association in 2023 when they joined star-studded investors in a consortium led by Otro Capital, and each purchased a stake in Alpine.

However, the F1 team have endured a miserable 2024 season with Alpine often finding themselves fighting at the back of the grid.

The French team have also come under fire this season for axing their engine programme, with members of the team protesting in solidarity at the Italian GP.

2024 has been a difficult season for Alpine

Alpine reverse fortunes at Brazilian GP

Alpine’s downturn in performance also led to the midseason sacking of team principal Bruno Famin, who was promptly replaced by Oliver Oakes.

Despite their difficulties in 2024, Alpine and their new boss have been given a good reason to celebrate after a fantastic performance last weekend at the Brazilian GP.

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly both claimed a podium and finished in P2 and 3 respectively in Sao Paulo, earning them 33 points and more importantly lifting them above Haas in the constructors’ standings.

Alpine are currently P6 and 37 points away from catching Aston Martin, with the financial reward of a P5 finish in the championship crucial for both teams.

Kelce and Mahomes were quick to offer their congratulations on social media after the race and celebrated the result for their team.

“🗣️ALPINE!!! @AlpineF1Team 🔥🔥🔥 LFG!!!” Kelce wrote on X.

Mahomes also celebrated the result and commended both Gasly and Ocon on their race.

“Great Race!!!!! @AlpineF1Team @OconEsteban @PierreGASLY,” he added.

