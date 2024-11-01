close global

F1 team CHANGE drivers for Brazilian GP

A Formula 1 team have announced a last-minute change to their driver lineup at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Friday's running consists of one free practice session and qualifying for Saturday's sprint race, making the absence more impactful than a 'normal' weekend.

Haas announced on Friday afternoon that Kevin Magnussen will be replaced by Oliver Bearman for practice and the sprint qualifying sessions, with the former suffering with an undisclosed illness.

In a short statement, they wrote: "MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driver Kevin Magnussen will not participate in Friday’s track running at the São Paulo Grand Prix after suffering with sickness. Official reserve driver Oliver Bearman will take over driving duties. The team wishes Kevin a quick recovery and will provide a further update in due course."

Kevin Magnussen will not participate in Friday's running
Oliver Bearman could start his third race of 2024

Why is Kevin Magnussen not driving in Brazil?

The FIA's official statement also left the door open for Bearman to continue to drive for the rest of the weekend, which could lead to his third F1 race of the season after Saudi Arabia (for Ferrari) and Azerbaijan (for Haas).

The FIA statement read: "The Stewards have received a request from MoneyGram Haas F1 Team to change the driver of car 20, Kevin Magnussen.

"In accordance with Article 32.2 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations, the Stewards grant permission for the driver, Oliver Bearman, with the car number 50, to participate in the 2024 São Paulo Grand Prix in place of Kevin Magnussen until further notice.

"The driver of car 50 is required to use the engine, gearbox and tyres which were allocated to the original driver, Kevin Magnussen as detailed under Article 32.5 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations. Further, this permission is subject to Oliver Bearman passing the scrutineering requirements."

