F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix caught up in FRAUD controversy
Tickets from last year's F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix have been allegedly used in a fraud controversy within the Clark County School District (CCSD) in Nevada.
Las Vegas returned to F1 in 2023 for its first race since the 1982 Caesars Palace Grand Prix, in what was a much anticipated event.
Not only did the city provide a stunning backdrop, but also interesting racing as a battle for the lead ensued between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.
However, prior to the event discussions around Las Vegas were dominated by extortionate ticket prices, and whether the spectacle would compromise the racing for entertainment.
CCSD dealt with Las Vegas GP ticket fraud
In November last year the Clark County School District were involved in a Las Vegas GP ticket controversy, as a result of the alleged action of an employee.
According to 8 News Now, the CCSD were given 60 F1 tickets last year for the inaugural race which resulted in the investigation of three employees.
The report detailed how a transportation employee was accused of defrauding the district of F1 tickets and was allegedly suspended without pay.
Furthermore, the employee was reportedly given a $2,500 ticket but someone impersonating them showed up to the race in November 2023.
The CCSD also accused the employee of engaging in unprofessional conduct, fraud, and dishonesty, and these records showed the employee lied when initially questioned by investigators about the tickets.
8 News Now revealed that the CCSD responded to their investigation and stated that: “The District investigates and disciplines employee policy violations according to negotiated agreements with its bargaining units and does not comment on individual personnel matters.”
