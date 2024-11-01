close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix caught up in FRAUD controversy

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix caught up in FRAUD controversy

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix caught up in FRAUD controversy

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix caught up in FRAUD controversy

Tickets from last year's F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix have been allegedly used in a fraud controversy within the Clark County School District (CCSD) in Nevada.

Las Vegas returned to F1 in 2023 for its first race since the 1982 Caesars Palace Grand Prix, in what was a much anticipated event.

READ MORE: Formula 1 announce NEW Las Vegas partnership

Not only did the city provide a stunning backdrop, but also interesting racing as a battle for the lead ensued between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc.

However, prior to the event discussions around Las Vegas were dominated by extortionate ticket prices, and whether the spectacle would compromise the racing for entertainment.

The Las Vegas GP returned in 2023

CCSD dealt with Las Vegas GP ticket fraud

In November last year the Clark County School District were involved in a Las Vegas GP ticket controversy, as a result of the alleged action of an employee.

According to 8 News Now, the CCSD were given 60 F1 tickets last year for the inaugural race which resulted in the investigation of three employees.

The report detailed how a transportation employee was accused of defrauding the district of F1 tickets and was allegedly suspended without pay.

Furthermore, the employee was reportedly given a $2,500 ticket but someone impersonating them showed up to the race in November 2023.

The CCSD also accused the employee of engaging in unprofessional conduct, fraud, and dishonesty, and these records showed the employee lied when initially questioned by investigators about the tickets.

8 News Now revealed that the CCSD responded to their investigation and stated that: “The District investigates and disciplines employee policy violations according to negotiated agreements with its bargaining units and does not comment on individual personnel matters.”

READ MORE: Patrick vows to get LOUDER as racing star delivers 'PROUD AMERICAN' speech at pro-Trump event

Related

Max Verstappen Charles Leclerc Las Vegas
F1 set to cause MAJOR delays around Las Vegas GP
Las Vegas Grand Prix News

F1 set to cause MAJOR delays around Las Vegas GP

  • October 17, 2024 23:00
F1 announces EXCLUSIVE partnership for US Grand Prix
United States Grand Prix

F1 announces EXCLUSIVE partnership for US Grand Prix

  • October 17, 2024 19:00

Latest News

Las Vegas Grand Prix News

F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix caught up in FRAUD controversy

  • 26 minutes ago
NASCAR News

Busch makes SENSATIONAL NASCAR lawsuit revelation

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Hamilton to SWAP teams at Brazilian GP

  • 3 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Red Bull expected to make Perez future decision SOON

  • Today 01:00
Daniel Ricciardo News

Ricciardo preparations unveiled as Red Bull unsure over driver lineup

  • Today 00:00
Las Vegas Grand Prix News

Hamilton makes MAJOR Las Vegas GP announcement

  • Yesterday 23:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x