Hamilton makes MAJOR Las Vegas GP announcement

Lewis Hamilton has made a major announcement for the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

The seven-time world champion made headlines earlier this year when he announced his switch to Ferrari from his current team Mercedes.

When he joins the team, Hamilton will aim to become the greatest driver of all-time and earn a historic eighth world title, a feat no one else has achieved before.

However, if Ferrari are competitive in 2025 he will not only have to go up against future team-mate Charles Leclerc for the title, but also both McLarens and former championship rival Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025
Can Lewis Hamilton earn an eighth world title?

How many races does Lewis Hamilton have left at Mercedes?

The 39-year-old owes much of his championship success to Mercedes, after securing six of his seven world titles with the team between 2014 and 2020.

Yet Hamilton only has four races remaining with the team in Brazil, Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi, with the champion making a major announcement for Vegas on social media.

On October 30, Hamilton revealed via his Instagram story that a Lewis Hamilton Las Vegas package would be available to fans for the race.

Las Vegas returns to F1 in November

The partnership with Hamilton will allow fans to receive 44% off tickets in the West Harmon Grandstand, and an exclusive Hamilton hat with their purchase.

Tickets in the grandstand have been reduced from $1,200 to $672, where fans will receive a three day ticket, a Hamilton hat, complimentary food, water and soft drinks as part of the deal.

The 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix will take place from November 21-23, Thursday to Saturday local time, in a change from the customary F1 schedule.

