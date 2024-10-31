2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Martinsville: Xfinity 500 start times, schedule and TV channels
The NASCAR Cup Series hits Martinsville Speedway this weekend and it is crunch time in the playoffs.
As the series heads to Virginia for the race, six drivers remain in contention for a spot in the championship four at Phoenix, but only two of those will make the cut.
Last time out, Tyler Reddick confirmed his place in the championship four with an excellent victory at Homestead-Miami, producing an amazing final lap to take the checkered flag.
Reddick joined fellow playoff driver Joey Logano in doing so, who had booked his place in the championship four one week earlier with victory in Las Vegas.
It is now or never for those seeking 2024 glory and not yet confirmed as being able to compete for it next weekend in Phoenix.
NASCAR Martinsville: Xfinity 500 start times
The 500-lap race starts on Sunday, November 2, 2024, at 2 pm (ET). Here's the full NASCAR Cup weekend schedule converted to your time zone.
|Session
|ET
|CT
|PT
|UK time
|CET
|Practice
|1 pm on Saturday
|12 pm on Saturday
|10:00am on Saturday
|5 pm on Saturday
|6 pm on Saturday
|Qualifying
|2:05 pm on Saturday
|1:05 pm on Saturday
|11:05 am on Saturday
|6:05 pm on Saturday
|7:05 pm on Saturday
|Race
|2 pm on Sunday
|1 pm on Sunday
|11 am on Sunday
|7 pm on Sunday
|8 pm on Sunday
USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action at Martinsville Speedway in some major countries:
United States: NBC
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup FAQ's
How many laps is the Xfinity 500?
Martinsville Speedway is the shortest track the NASCAR Cup Series visits. Measuring 0.526 miles, it will take 500 laps to complete the 263-mile race.
Where is the Xfinity 500 located?
The Xfinity 500 is a NASCAR Cup Series motor race held at Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia.
How many miles is the Xfinity 500?
The Xfinity 500 is 263 miles long and will take 500 laps to complete.
When was the Xfinity 500 first run?
The Xfinity 500 was first run in 1949 with Red Byron winning the inaugural race.
